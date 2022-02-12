Barbie, also Simu Liu in the cast of the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

After the addition of America Ferrera to the cast of Barbie now comes the news that also the star of the MCU Simu Liu she would join the cast of the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Shang-Chi interpreter Simu Liu would be the new addition to the stellar cast of Barbie, the film about the famous doll which will be interpreted and produced by Margot Robbie.

Ryan Gosling will also appear in the film directed by Greta Gerwig as Ken and America Ferrera in a role currently unknown, just like Liu’sthe details of which are not yet known.

The project has been in the works for several years, and previously in development under the Sony brand with Amy Pascal among its producers. However, in 2018 the rights returned to Mattel, the manufacturer of the legendary Barbie, which now has a division of its own dedicated to the creation of films inspired by its products, the Mattel Films. This, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures and LuckyChap Entertainment, will finally bring the feature film to the cinema which still bears the signature of the various screenwriters who have followed one another (Hilary Winston, Bert V. Royal, Kim Caramele, Jenny Bicks, Lindsey Beer and of course Diablo Cody).

We currently don’t have a possible release date for the Barbie moviebut we will keep you updated.