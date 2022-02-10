Barbie: America Ferrera in the cast of the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

America Ferrera will be part of the cast of Barbie, the film written and directed by Greta Gerwig with stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the feature film, while Ryan Gosling is expected to be Ken. Currently, however, the production has not revealed what role has been entrusted to America Ferrera.

In addition to being behind the camera, Greta Gerwig also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

The actress will then return to the helm of a film after Lady Bird and her version of Little Women which garnered numerous Oscar nominations.

Barbie will also be produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara via the production house LuckyChap Entertainment. Robbie Brenner will instead be involved in the production on behalf of Mattel.

The project was initially developed for Sony and previously Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were announced as the protagonists. The script also passed through the hands of Diablo Cody, Lindsey Beer, Jenny Bicks, Kim Caramele, Bert V. Royal and Hilary Winston.