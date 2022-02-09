Barbie, America Ferrera joins the cast of the new film by Greta Gerwig

As Margot Robbie prepares for the role of Barbie in the new film dedicated to the iconic Greta Gerwig doll, another actress joins the cast: it is America Ferrera.

We are certainly talking about a name that will sound familiar to you. Ferrera, in fact, has recently worked on the Apple TV + miniseries arriving in March, We Crashed where he starred alongside stars such as Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. But not only that, because she also directed and produced some episodes of the first two seasons of the Netflix series Gentefied. The actress, director and producer is also poised to make the directorial debut of a feature film inspired by Erika Sánchez’s novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. And this commitment will fit together with her participation in Gerwig’s film, Barbie.

It is not yet clear what her role in Barbie will be, but we expect more news very soon. In fact, after finding his ken in Ryan Gosling, it seems that the film may be kicking off, and that we will therefore receive many updates in the rather near future. In particular, everyone hopes to discover more plot details, about which we know almost nothing yet. Considering that in the script there will be the same Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, we certainly expect an original point of view on the history of the famous doll. We’ll see.