barbie core trend

barbie hair

A trend that has recently made its way is the iconic Barbie hair, which consists of showing off healthy, shiny and voluminous hair at the same height. To achieve this, start by drying your hair with a round brush and with the help of a flat iron or curling iron, create wide curls to extend the duration of your hairstyle. Choose products that can help with texture and don’t forget to apply dry shampoo to create more volume.

Barbiecore Makeup

A very fun, simple and powerful way to incorporate Barbiecore is through makeup. From a pop of color in shades of fuchsia, a bright lipstick or an ombré blush, this trend is adaptable to whatever you’re looking for.

You can also take inspiration from the doll’s natural makeup and recreate a more classic look. Remember that the use of glitter and vibrant colors are essential to achieve a Barbie aesthetic, as Gigi Hadid did when she wore glitter-filled shadows and achieved the perfect pink smokey eye, with voluminous lips.