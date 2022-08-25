Barbie Ferreira announces surprise release of ‘Euphoria’

Taking his final bow. Euphoria will have one less student in the halls next season, now that Barbie Ferreira announced his departure from the HBO Max series.

“After four years of embodying Kat’s most special and enigmatic character, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes,” Ferreira, 25, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 24, alongside a fan. character art Kat drawn by costar Hunter Schafer. “I hope many of you can see yourself in her like me and that she brings you joy to see her journey to the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you can feel it.

The Pregnant The star concluded her heartfelt statement by writing, “Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Ferreira was a series regular on the critically acclaimed teen drama from 2019 to 2022, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and more young Hollywood stars. The New York native portrayed Kat Hernandez, a quiet girl navigating high school experimenting with NSFW videos and finding her first boyfriend, Ethan (austin abramslisten)) in the show’s first season.

Season 2, however, drastically reduced the model’s screen time, with Kat barely appearing in all eight episodes. In February, The daily beast released a report with claims from background cast regarding “multiple complaints to SAG-AFTRA about production suffering from providing them with meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom.” The article also included speculation that Ferreira and the creator Sam Levinson had a falling out, which would have led the actress to leave the set. Meanwhile, HBO has denied any claims of on-set issues.

At the time, Ferreira apparently addressed the rumors during an interview with The cup. “Kat’s journey this season is a bit more internal and a bit of a mystery to audiences. She secretly goes through many existential crises. She loses her marbles a bit – like everyone else in this season. The theme is that everybody’s gone a little crazy,” she explained.

The following month, the body party alum responded to the social media backlash around the second installment of the critically acclaimed drama.

“What’s interesting about this season is that there are so many more eyes on her than even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” she said. Initiated at the time. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of them are fake and some of them look like small, mundane things.”

Ferreira noted that fans of the teen series are “really passionate” because of how the series has “impacted” them, adding that she was happy to take on both “the good and the bad” that came with it. a dedicated fan base.

HBO, for its part, responded to rumors of a toxic work environment through a statement released by Variety in March.

“The well-being of the cast and crew in our productions is always a top priority. Production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols,” the statement read. “It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an extra layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There have never been any formal investigations.

