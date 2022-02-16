Barbie Ferreira tells the toxic side of body positivity

Body positivity and its dark sides: with the statements of the actress Barbie Ferreira we take the opportunity to face the toxic side of this type of mentality.

Barbie Ferreira, plus – size actress and modelreveals the sense of inadequacy which over the years she has often tried, forced by the way the public observed her physicality to transform into an involuntary icon of body positivity. What dangerous consequences does the culture of #bodyacceptance at all costs?

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Bianca Bonafede

Barbie Ferreira and her first encounter with body positivity

Barbie Ferreirain some recent interviews, he dealt with conscience and authority the thorny question ofthe limits of body positivity and how this mentality is running the risk of unstuck from realitylosing sight of the reasons for which it was born in favor of marketing and marketing. It is not news that the actress and model Barbie Ferreira, 25 year old New York but originally from Brazil, has these issues at heart: she herself, at the age of 16, was born as a curvy model. And therefore, as an immediate and even involuntary consequence, becomes a model to follow for all those who practice body positivity. However, this prevailing social mentality can turn out to be one dramatic double-edged sword.

The precious testimony of the actress

“It’s funny that people assume that I love my body, also because I’ve never said that, it was others who imagined it putting this label on me.”

This is the emblematic consequence: the realization of a mental processfrom the public, therefore a person with a non-compliant physicality who “dares” in clothing, poses or attitude and that it does not take into account the misalignment of one’s body with respect to the preset beauty standards, is necessarily a “brave” person. She is courageous, strong and determined because she, if she were not the bearer of these qualities, how could he show himself in that light without feeling ashamed? And here is the mechanism of body positivity jams, revealing what it can turn out to be toxic in its latest evolution.

The actress also points out:

“If you don’t fit the standard of Hollywood or the world of fashion you automatically get seen as a brave person, and to me that’s really insulting. It’s hard to always be confined to that area and feel the pressure of having to be happy in your body from a young age. “

The toxic aspect of body positivity

These words demonstrate how body positivity has become a real cage for many. Forcing ourselves to like ourselves “as we are” is a trend that can lead to extremely negative implications: first, the mechanics of the sentence hides a subtle implicationthat is the presence, in our figure, of elements that are out of place but that, in order to really love each other, we must learn to to accept.

Second, it risks creating a dangerous link between bodypositivity and obesity cultureno less dangerous than the diet cultureso lo health state actual person (which can occur on both a thin body and a fat body) comes left in the background.

Finally, underlining the presence of “defects to love”, a motto that was born with the intention of celebrating one’s uniqueness, can lead to categorizations of bodies even more rigid and the creation of additional e no labels needed to fit under.

Kat, the character of Barbie in “Euphoria”: our reflection

Barbie currently holds the role of Kat Hernandez in the series “Euphoria“: Kat is a girl who overcomes the insecurities related to her own body by transforming herself into a goth and aggressive teenager, thanks to which she earns the sexual attention of several men, to whose compliments she clings with all her might. But in the second season the character faces one strong identity crisis, well told in the second episode: Kat hates herself, she repeats it out loud over and over again in an attempt to counter the voices of the numerous influencers who dominate the contents of Instagram: “Love yourself as you are”, “your cellulite is beautiful” and so on.

The risks of the massification of body positivity

Yet, the initial intentions of this movement were quite different: it was born as social movement of inclusion and acceptance of non-conforming bodiesWhich disabled, fat, queer And blacks during the revolutionary uprisings of the mid-1960s.

With the passing of the decades and the evolution of social media above all, these two trends are captured from the marketing sectors of sports and clothing companies and whoever has more, put on it; these utilize the need that the trend fills for their own earnings, exploiting bodies of various shapes for advertise. But this use becomes extreme, the purpose moves away from the original one and non-conforming physicists do typify. The movement loses its roots: we no longer try to relieve the social pressure that was pouring on non-ideal bodies but we focus on hyperbolizing the #selflove principle.

If you don’t love yourself, it means you don’t accept your body; and if you don’t accept every aspect of your body, then you can’t love yourself.

Body neutrality as a possible alternative

For those who do not love their body and struggle to accept itthis vote to the body acceptance it is counterproductive. Also for this reason, in recent times, a movement has possibly developed even more inclusive and who wants to treat the body by diverting attention from it.

That of body neutrality is a concept developed by Anne Poitier in 2015 and which challenges the principles of selflove. Consider your body as a completely neutral element allows us to focus on its functions, beyond sizes, shapes and imperfections. For many, including the journalist Autumn Whiterfield – Madranoauthor of the book “Face Value: The Hidden Ways Beauty Shapes Women’s Lives”only through this change of mentality can ithe crucial passage between aesthetic acceptance and love for our body. The journalist explains the difference between these two moods well by saying: “The moments when I’m happiest are those when I don’t think about my body at all! “.

There are many stars, including the singer Lizzo and the actress Jameela Jamilwhich in recent years have taken steps to implement a path of shifting the focus from the aesthetic judgment on the body to the value judgment of what our body allows us to do. And even if, even in this conception, there may be some pitfalls relating to non-able bodiesremains an evolution that tells us something, namely that the vision we have of people and of ourselves is slowly becoming less and less body centric, in favor of the inner person.