barbie ferrera confirms that he will not be in the third season of euphoria, the HBO blockbuster. According to herself, she told on social networks, officially the story of Kate Hernandez‘ will no longer be part of the show.

“I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes. I hope that many of you could see yourself in her the way I did and that you enjoyed seeing her on the path of the character that she is now”wrote the actress regarding her farewell to “Kat”, via Instagram.

Barbie Ferreira with Zendaya and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria

This message was accompanied by an illustration made by her co-star hunter schafer who, he says, was the first fan of his character.

Despite Ferreira’s words, so far no one from the production has been enacted about it, so there is still a slight hope that Barbie will continue with the character in ‘Euphoria’.

The InstaStory that confirms that Barbie Ferreira will not be part of the third season of Euphoria

It is expected that the third season of the series starring Zendaya will premiere in 2023, after the second part of the plot was released this year.

The complete cast of Euphoria

Why Barbie Ferreira will not be in the third season of Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira’s departure from Euphoria could be linked to the differences she had with the creator of the series.

The rumors of her departure are accompanied by the differences that the young woman would have had with Sam Levinsonregarding the decisions made by the creative direction of the second season, where he opted for the shock value accompanied by precious images on the significant development of the characters or the plot.

Barbie Ferreira with her colleagues from Euphoria

This made not only the fans realize the big differences with the debut season, but also the actors themselves had constant clashes, being barbie ferrera protagonist of one of them when he had a strong argument with Levinson which caused this to leave the set.

The actors also filed several complaints with the SAG-AFTRA due to the excessive duration of the filming of the series and the lack of breaks to eat or go to the bathroom. What HBO He replied that complex filming was not unusual and that there was never a formal accusation.

Who is Barbie Ferreira

Barbara Linhares “Barbie” Ferreira (born December 14, 1996) is a American plus-size model and actress of Brazilian descent. She is best known for her role as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series Euphoria (2019).

She has gained attention and recognition for her career as well as being an outspoken supporter of the body positivity movement. She is known for her roles as Kat in Euphoria, Bailey in Unpregnant (2020), and Ella in Divorce.