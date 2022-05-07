‘Barbie Girl’ song won’t be in Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie

The buzz around the movieBarbie“, with margot robbie, grew this week, after the release of the first image of the actress in character. One of the novelties is that the live action will not use the famous song “barbie girls” from the Aqua group.

The information was sent to Variety by the manager Ulrich Møller-Jørgensenwho manages the career of the singer of aqua, Lene Nystrøm. The reason is simple, Aqua and Mattelwhich owns the rights to the Barbie brand, fought a legal battle for years and the remorse remained.

When the song was released in 1997, Mattel was not happy. Company executives feared the song could damage the brand. Therefore, they presented a demand claiming that “Barbie Girl” featured a promiscuous version of the doll, complete with suggestive lyrics and clips.

“Barbie Girl” topped the UK chart for four weeks and sold 1.4 million copies in the US alone. It was a real hit, and the label CAM he didn’t like Mattel at all. The label claimed that the song was a parody, which is allowed by law, and countersued to Mattel for defamation. Neither process came to anything, but the enmity remained.