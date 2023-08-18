‘Barbie’ hits theaters but Ken conquers Spotify with his main theme

barbie It is a barbarism for all its participants, to the extent that there are even actors who would have wanted to participate in it. But what no one expected (os) is that “I’m Just Ken”Ryan Gosling’s song has become One of the most listened to on Spotify,

I’m Just Ken, a hit on top of Spotify

movie soundtrack slipped in Billboard or Hot 100and sing “I’m Just Ken” have reproduced over 40 million times on streaming platforms. It’s unbelievable that, having songs by The Kid LaRoi, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Khalid or Dua Lipa, it’s Song Performed by Ryan Gosling This seems to have impressed the public the most.

It’s clear that, although the film has shared success with Nolan, there hasn’t been any potential competition on Spotify. The little blonde is just a player, but she has hit hard. We’ll see if the platform announces record numbers when it reaches HBO, which won’t surprise us in the least, if we’re being honest.

barbie, the (not so) unexpected success that destroys everything

barbie yes flown everywhereAlthough it is true that there are countries that do not accept the message it sends. There might be a sequel to the film in the future and the positive reviews definitely support the film.

We remind you that, if you are not part of the public that has seen it in cinemas, it will soon be possible to watch it on streaming platforms. Although, of course, if you know of a nearby movie theater that still shows it, we can’t help but recommend you watch it.