Entertainment

‘Barbie’ hits theaters but Ken conquers Spotify with his main theme

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner15 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

barbie It is a barbarism for all its participants, to the extent that there are even actors who would have wanted to participate in it. But what no one expected (os) is that “I’m Just Ken”Ryan Gosling’s song has become One of the most listened to on Spotify,

I’m Just Ken, a hit on top of Spotify

movie soundtrack slipped in Billboard or Hot 100and sing “I’m Just Ken” have reproduced over 40 million times on streaming platforms. It’s unbelievable that, having songs by The Kid LaRoi, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Khalid or Dua Lipa, it’s Song Performed by Ryan Gosling This seems to have impressed the public the most.

It’s clear that, although the film has shared success with Nolan, there hasn’t been any potential competition on Spotify. The little blonde is just a player, but she has hit hard. We’ll see if the platform announces record numbers when it reaches HBO, which won’t surprise us in the least, if we’re being honest.

barbie, the (not so) unexpected success that destroys everything

barbie yes flown everywhereAlthough it is true that there are countries that do not accept the message it sends. There might be a sequel to the film in the future and the positive reviews definitely support the film.

We remind you that, if you are not part of the public that has seen it in cinemas, it will soon be possible to watch it on streaming platforms. Although, of course, if you know of a nearby movie theater that still shows it, we can’t help but recommend you watch it.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner15 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

This is how Harry Potter and Voldemort would look in the world of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

January 8, 2023

Six steps to integrate nature into business strategy

March 29, 2023

‘The Hair Theory’ or How a Simple Haircut Can Make You Look Younger

16 hours ago

The dramatic Netflix series that everyone is watching: it has 7 chapters and keeps you hooked until the end

March 22, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button