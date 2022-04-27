Barbie in real life! Warner Bros. reveals the first image of Margot Robbie as the popular doll | warner bros | Cinema and series

The film from Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures”Barbie” will have margot robbie as the protagonist, while Ryan Gosling will bring Ken to life. The film directed by Greta Gerwig has confirmed its release date for next July 21, 2023 .

The live action adaptation, based on the favorite doll of many boys and girls, has been in development for quite some time. It was initially run by Sony with Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer, who couldn’t decide who to give the lead to. already in the hands of Warner Bros. They did not hesitate to give the main role to margot robbie.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Batman” will have a sequel: Robert Pattinson will be the bat again

Margot Robbie at DC FanDome 2021. Photo: capture / DC FanDome 2021

What will we see in the “Barbie” movie?

The live action adaptation of “Barbie” will introduce us to the classic doll who lives in Barbieland, but gets kicked out for not being perfect enough, so she goes on an adventure in the real world.

Cast of “Barbie”

Apart from the leading role in charge of Margot Robbie, the cast is made up of Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Issa Rae. In addition, according to the Deadline medium, three actors from the series “Sex education” would be part of the tape: Emma Mckey, Ncuti Gatwa Y Connor Swindellsthey play Maeve Wiley, Eric Effiong and Adam Goff, respectively.

Simu Liu, the premiere of Shang-Chi, is set to join the cast of Barbie, the live action movie. Photo: Composite/Marvel Studios/Mattel

First official poster of “Barbie”

The feature film will hit the big screen on July 21, 2023.