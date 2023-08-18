barbie is an ally of women empowerment

Irene Says didn’t hesitate to join the movie “Barbie” trend. Miss Universe 1981 believes that the famous doll that inspired her is an ally of women’s empowerment.

“Absolutely, I think Barbie dolls should reflect the empowerment of women by representing different roles, professions, thus promoting positive and realistic role models for girls,” she wrote on her Instagram account along with a video. Started writing in a post. Where he shows his Barbie in different aspects.

The Venezuelan woman took the opportunity to remember the doll that Mattel made in her honor after she was crowned in a universal pageant.

cultural representation

“Here I present to you Barbie Irene, created in the nineties in our country. This was an idea promoted by Mattel and Rotoplas at the time; It is noteworthy again that the creation of dolls gave the company a new opportunity and incentive not to close its doors, ”Irene continued in the publication.

The 61-year-old Creole also recalled that creating a doll representing each country as a cultural representation would be a huge challenge.

“The costumes were varied, ranging from the typical dress used in Miss Universe 1981, our Likki Likki, the winner of an award; One wore a professional cap and gown, while others wore unforgettable outfits that we can appreciate in this video,” he added.

Irene Saiz isn’t the only celebrity to have a personal Barbie doll. Famous dolls have had versions from artists such as Marilyn Monroe, Frida Kahlo, Cher, Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Zendaya and even members of RBD, Anahi, Dulce Maria and Mayte.

“Care is Protection”

And speaking of Venezuela and his memories, Sáez highlighted in another recent publication that the year of his coronation has been an unforgettable one for the country.

He wrote, “To care means to preserve in time… 1981 will always be an unforgettable year for the whole nation, which in the whole universe trembled with emotion when it heard the name of Venezuela.”

Similarly, he also shared other emotions he experienced that day while showing the MAZDA RX 7 vehicle. “It was part of the awards received that night in New York City and that has endured over time. However the greatest gift is to take the name of Venezuela to the top of the sky,” he said.