Barbie: Kate McKinnon joins the cast alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu

The feature film of Barbie It’s really starting to take off. After she was almost forgotten, the film produced by and starring margot robbie received a good dose of oxygen when it was announced that Ryan Gosling officially joins the cast of the film as Ken, Barbie’s eternal boyfriend that we could mainly see in the audiovisual in the third installment of toy story (the best to date in our opinion, by far). After confirming that Simu Liu (from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) also joins the main cast, kate mckinnon is the next to join the cast in a role that is still unknown.

Specialized in comedy

McKinnon has obtained, in recent years, a certain popularity thanks to his collaboration in the Ghostbusters from Paul Feigwhich although it has been quite covered due to the premiere of Ghostbusters: Beyond, is still a very interesting product that adds a twist to the classic Ghostbusters concept. In addition, McKinnon has also appeared in multiple contemporary comedies: One night out of control or Office Christmas Party. Although she is mostly known for her work on Saturday night Live.

Barbie It is still in a somewhat premature state of production, since at this point it is still confirming part of its cast and we hardly know any details about its plot, other than that it revolves around, of course, Barbie and Ken. We do not have high hopes for this project, which has managed to take off thanks to LuckyChap Entertainment (Margot Robbie’s label), but the actors and actresses who are joining the film are of indisputable quality and for now things are going from strength to strength. Let’s hope that the film does not suffer any unexpected setbacks and can proceed normally, with the coronavirus security measures well covered.