Barbie Makes Margot Robbie Gold

the australian margot robbie She has become the highest paid actress in Hollywood after starring alongside Ryan Gosling in the film ‘Barbie’, where did he get paid €12.5 million for bringing the iconic doll to life. Although the film is scheduled to premiere next year 2023, it has already given something to talk about, especially because of the amount that the 32-year-old actress has been paid, the same amount that her partner Ryan Gosling has received, who plays ‘ken’

According to a list of the best paid in the industry, prepared by the magazine ‘Variety’, the protagonist of ‘Yo, Tonya’ appears in 18th place as the first woman on the list, before her male actors predominate. The ranking is led by Tom Cruise, who has earned $100 million for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. He is followed by Will Smith, Leonardo Dicaprio and other world-renowned performers. The actress who follows robby is Millie Bobbi Brown, star of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2’, where she earned 10 million dollars. The British woman has become the best-paid under twenty-year-old in history. Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Anya-Taylor Joy are the other actresses featured on the list.



Margot Robbie will be a barbie

According to the site ‘Celebrity Net Worth’, the fortune of margot robbie amounts to 26 million dollars. Keep in mind that in 2015 he had just 8 million in his bank. All this changed in 2018 and 2019, where she earned around 20 million dollars and ranked among the 8 highest paid actresses in Hollywood. She started out very young, in her native Australia with small roles in national films, and became the face of many commercials for beauty products. But it was in 2013 when she got a role in the film ‘About Time’, which was able to position herself internationally and would make her appear in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’, where she played the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio and for finally got into the hearts of the fans.

margot robbie He never imagined that he would earn so much money. At 16, she worked three jobs to help her mother, a single woman who cared for her three children. She came to work on ‘Subway’ to pay for her college expenses and she never imagined that she would be one of the most recognized women in the world and one of the highest paid actresses in the industry.



Margot Robbie as Barbie

‘Barbie’ has meant a lot to Margot Robbie, who has also wanted to be part of the production of the film with her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, a company that she runs with her husband Tom Ackerley. “When I was trying to make a name for myself as an actress, the creative roles for women were limited. I didn’t want to choose another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend, just a catalyst for the male story. That was not inspiring. It is an honor to produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world.”