Barbie: Margot Robbie and the exorbitant figure she has earned for her role as Barbie | Hollywood | Ryan Gossling | Millie Bobby Brown | Famous

Barbie It is one of the films that are causing great expectation. Fans can’t wait for the film to hit theaters, which will happen in mid-2023. The film will feature the participation of margot robbie as the protagonist of the story With Ryan Gossling (ken). After the first images shown by the media months ago, it has generated more public interest in seeing it.

This new role that the actress will assume has catapulted her as the best paid of Hollywoodas revealed by Variety on Tuesday, July 26.

Margot Robbie as Barbie: how much money has she made?

The American weekly has indicated that the 32-year-old Australian has received 12.5 million dollars. In the long list – led by Tom Cruise – she is surpassed by other colleagues, but in the female branch she is number one: she surpasses Millie Bobby Brown, who with her role in “Enola Holmes 2” received 10 million.

Barbie: when does it premiere and what is the cast?

The Spanish portal Filmaffinity indicates that the Barbie film will hit the big screen on July 21, 2023. As mentioned, Robbie will play the role of Barbie, while Gosling will play Ken. They are joined by other renowned actors, such as Emma Mackey, Simu Liu and more.

margot robbie movies

The also film producer has participated in various films and of different genres, such as action and comedy. She here some of them:

“The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013)

Focus (2015)

“Suicide Squad” (2016)

“The Legend of Tarzan” (2016)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)

“Birds of Prey” (2020)

“The Suicide Squad” (2021).