‘Barbie’: Margot Robbie says the script is the best she has ever read

Every new information that is published or leaked from Barbie it only does more than increase our desire to see the movie. Just by hearing about the project for the first time, Margot Robbie captured our attention, but when the first images were leaked, which we could even see Ryan Gosling on set, the thing went from mother. Greta Gerwing sign one of the most authentic works of 2023, that’s for sure. In a new chat Margot Robbie has added fuel to the fire and has declared that Barbie He has one of the best scripts I have ever read.. “When I read the script, I really thought, ‘This is one of the best scripts I’ve ever read.’ I needed to be a part of this story. I remember talking to Ryan Gosling before we started shooting and we were so excited to be a part of this incredible libretto”, commented the actress to The Sun.







One of the best scripts for the protagonist who has a great talent behind

It’s funny because, just by seeing some leaked scenes, it really we imagine Barbie as a very free film that of course does not seek to adapt to the current rules of the blockbuster, but to offer a new project, which starts from a relatively original idea, and can grow from there. Both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are impeccable artists, the latter being in one of his most important moments right now with the premiere of the unseen agent.

Barbie tell the story of an imperfect doll who is kicked out of Barbieland because of her imperfections, and in that process he meets Ken, who will be his eternal companion. As we said, the filmmaker who signed Lady Bird is in charge of this film that features the praised script by Noah Baumbach and the same filmmaker behind the cameras. Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon are some of the actors and actresses who will complement the cast of Barbie, whose premiere is planned for July 21, 2023. That is to say, it is practically a year before we can see it in theaters.