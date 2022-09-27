Barbie: Margot Robbie spent the greatest embarrassment of her life recording this scene

Barbiethe next movie Greta Gerwig about the iconic character has raised great expectation in the networks since its announcement. It is not for less, because the leading couple will be played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. However, it seems that Robbie has not had a particularly good time putting himself in the shoes of the most famous doll in history. That’s how he told it recently on the TV show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallonwhere the actress sincere sharing the story of a shooting day where I had the greatest shame of their life.

Barbie’s look plays tricks on Margot Robbie

For Margot Robbie, who already has a brilliant career behind her, the most embarrassing moment of your job he has lived it recording the new tape of Barbie. The Australian told several anecdotes during the Jimmy Fallon program about the recordings of the new film by Greta Gerwig, but without a doubt one has been very striking.

There is a sequence in question that has permeated the actress for the wardrobe that I must wear during that day. It is a scene in which she and her partner, Ken, they skate together for a promenade with a very colorful sportswear.

In the following image you can clearly see the look what we mean:







Robbie stated on Fallon’s show that he is aware of her fame, however, that day he I was really surprised of something I did not expect: the number of people who came to the place of the recording to observe the filming. Precisely the amount of public that was there managed to intimidate to the young actress who has given life, among others, to Harley Quinn on the big screen.

As he explained to Fallon, He had never felt so embarrassed in his life. like that day of filming, due, in large part, to the model that looks her character (on the other hand, saint and bless the Barbie doll). In fact, in this photograph captured during that day you can appreciate the nerves of the actress for going on stage:







the tape of Barbie is expected for its premiere next July 21, 2023.