Barbie meets Ken: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling began recording

‘Barbie’ is one of the most anticipated films for next year, the film and flesh and blood version is an idea of ​​the director Greta Gerwigknown by titles such as ‘Lady Bird’, ‘Little Women’ or ‘Frances Ha’, and its protagonists with margot robbieplaying the popular doll, and Ryan Goslingher romantic interest, Ken.

In recent months, the official photos of each of the protagonists have been published, the Australian posing from a pink convertible and the Canadian wearing a set of jeans and boxers that say: “Ken”.

Now the news is that for the first time Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were seen filming some scenes for the highly anticipated film in Los Angeles, United States.

The most striking of the photos that slipped into social networks were the outfits what the actors wore both in jeansshe with a vest, bell-bottom pants with star details, a neckerchief, all in pink, and a white hat, while he wears a black and white outfit, the shirt goes with the classic embroidered details and fringes, scarf pink on the neck and also a white hat, as well as cowboy boots in the same color.

In the various images, Robbie and Gosling are seen receiving directions from Gerwig and accompanied by the entire film crew. The director wore a pastel pink jumpsuit with headphones of the same shade.

Although Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have the credit as protagonists, it has been rumored that in the film there will be several versions of Barbie and Ken, one is supposed to be Issae Rae and another, the trans actress, Hari Nef.

While Simu Liufrom ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, and Ncuti Gatwathe new Doctor Who, would be other Ken.

Kyle Buchanan, a reporter for the New York Times, said on Twitter: “Hearing incredible gossip in Cannes. On one hand, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling isn’t the only Ken in the Barbie movie. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Ken.”

“In the same way, Margot Robbie is not the only Barbie in the film. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies…”.

What is the rest of the cast of ‘Barbie’?

Other actors who are part of the cast are: Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Sharon Rooney, Connor Swindells , Scott Evans and Jamie Demetriou.

There are some fans who believe that Emma Mackey will play the role of SkipperBarbie’s younger sister, due to her supposed resemblance to Margot.

The film has also been related to Nicola Coughlan, one of the protagonists of ‘Bridgerton’, the protagonist of ‘Lady Bird’, Saoirse Ronan, and pop star Dua Lipa, but this information has not yet been confirmed.

Nicola has given some indications that Ncuti Gatwa is already official in the mysterious project, but she is not. The Rwandan actor hinted that the project they have together is the Barbie movie, in fact, he shared a post on Instagram in which they appear together and included the description: “A couple of dolls”.