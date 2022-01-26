Barbie Movie: The film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling begins shooting in London

Barbie will finally have his moviewhich will not be animated or even designed for children. The great nostalgic moment of the 90s is over for a few years now, but Barbie transcends the generations with all her glamor, impossible physical standards, beautiful wardrobes and song. Barbie World of the Aqua, which reminds us that life in plastic, it’s fantastic.

Few details about the film have been released so far, but it has been reported that filming will begin next month in London. Not an obvious choice, given that in the collective imagination Barbie lives in a toy version of sunny Los Angeles.







As we said, however, the film about the most iconic of dolls will not be at all as expected, as it will be directed by the three-time Oscar nominee. Greta Gerwigthe director of Little Women And Lady Bird. Greta co-wrote the film with her husband, fellow director Noah Baumbach, which leads us to think that the plot will focus a lot on the relationship between Barbie and Ken (Baumbach movies usually always talk about divorce as Marriage Story).

To play the role of Barbie will be Margot Robbie, because casting directors know how to do their job. In addition to starring, the actress will produce the film with her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which boasts five 2021 Oscar nominations (including the one she won for Best Original Screenplay) with the provocative A promising woman by director Emerald Fennell.







Who better than Ryan Gosling could interpret Ken next to Margot Robbie? Nobody. In fact, after long negotiations, the actor accepted the part. In fact, initially he had rejected the role, but apparently the studio did not give up, because for them it was the only possible choice. Why, we repeat, who else could play Ken?






















