Barbie, Ryan Gosling could be Ken in the movie with Margot Robbie

According to the US media, the actor would have been chosen for the film Warner Bros. – Mattel which will be directed by Greta Gerwig. A stellar cast

It seems that Barbie has found her Ken. The news is one of those capable of driving fans crazy. Those of the famous pair of dolls signed by Mattel, those of Margot Robbie (SEE THE PHOTOS OF HER BEST INTERPRETATIONS) ready to admire the actress in the role of Barbie after having seen her in those of Harley Quinn, and, finally, those (and those ) by Ryan Gosling, next to take on the role of Ken in the film Warner Bros. and Mattel directed by Greta Gerwig, co-author of the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. The first site to break the news of Gosling’s involvement was Deadline.

World-class casting and production read also



Scarlett Johansson vs Margot Robbie: Denise Negri chooses Margot They are terrifying names that give the impression of how much Warner Bros. and Mattel are serious about this cinematic adaptation. Robbie will also be involved in the project as a producer with his LuckyChap Entertainment, fresh from the Oscar for best original screenplay won by A Promising Woman. The other producers are Lucky Chap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Robbie brenner and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel and David Heyman. The film will begin production in 2022 at London’s Leavesden Studios, and is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

FEW DETAILS ABOUT THE PLOT see also



Loading... Advertisements Greetings to Ryan Gosling, 40 years of charm and talent. PHOTO Not much is known about the plot, but the cast, director, producers and writers are more than enough to raise the level of expectations a lot. Ken’s character was recently played by Michael Keaton, who had lent him the voice in Toy Story 3.

SEVEN NOMINATIONS TO THE OSCARS IN THREE read also



Little Women, 3 reasons why the plot is always current Gosling has received two career Oscar nominations: the first for Half Nelson in 2006, the second for La La Land in 2016. Two Oscar nominations also for Margot Robbie (Tonya in 2017 and Bombshell – The voice of scandal in 2020). The 38-year-old Greta Gerwig received three career nominations: two for Lady Bird in 2017 (best screenplay and best director), one for Little Women in 2019 (best non-original screenplay).