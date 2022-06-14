‘Barbie’: Simu Liu says Ryan Gosling is on strict diet and exercise to become Ken

Last May we learned that ‘Barbie’, the live-action film about the successful range of dolls, had new additions. Directed by Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’) and written by Noah Baumbach (‘Marriage Story’), the film already had Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa were later incorporated as other versions of the doll as well as Issa Rae and Hari Nef to do the same with the doll. With a cast of this caliber, it was a matter of time before anecdotes or jokes emerged between takes.

On this occasion, it was Simu Liu who commented on the tremendous physical commitment that his co-star Ryan Gosling maintains to embody the toy. This collection of dolls is known for their defined bodies and their ability to fit perfectly into the beauty standards established in society, so it was to be expected that for ‘Barbie’ the muscular body would be the order of the day. According to the ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ actor, Gosling has followed a strict diet and hard training to get fit for Gerwig’s film, something that seems like daily bread for the Chinese actor after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with ET, Liu was asked how his gym routine compares to the other actors in the film. By way of response, she highlighted Gosling’s sacrifice. “Ryan is 100% definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as I think I have a work ethic, I also love food. I only hear things in passing, you know, like his strict regimen and the emphasis he places on taking care of himself and his body. I respect him a lot”commented the actor.

back in shape

The truth is that Ryan Gosling is back in a big way. After being at the top with films like ‘The city of stars: La La Land’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ or ‘First Man – The first man’, the actor has been somewhat away from the world of cinema. Nevertheless, his physical work could be due not only to ‘Barbie’, but also to ‘The invisible agent’, the new Netflix blockbuster with the Russo brothers at the controls and a cast made up of Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, among others. While we still have to wait a long time for the release of ‘Barbie’ on July 21, 2023 (which will compete against Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’), ‘The Invisible Agent’ is on the way, as It will be released in theaters on July 15 of this year and will arrive on Netflix, a week later, on July 22.