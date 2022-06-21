Barbie sneaks into the WomenNOW podcast, Campaigns

“A Room of One’s Own,” The WomenNOW Podcast (Vocento Group), presents “Barbie, the story of a doll that chooses for herself”. It is a 13-minute space dedicated solely and exclusively to the Barbie doll -from the well-known toy brand Mattel-, where its origins and those of its inventor, Ruth Handler, are narrated. So, thanks to the agencies UM and Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS)both from the IPG Mediabrands group, have managed to integrate a generation of content into this podcast for the first time.

Since its creation, the purpose of this action has been take advantage of the hidden potential of podcasts to generate and impact listeners. Thus, new experiences and content strategies have been achieved that go one step further to make brands grow and bring the Barbie universe closer to all homes. In this way, the podcast identifies the opportunity to tell the story of Barbie as another of the many women who are part of “A Room of One’s Own.” Hand in hand with Vocento, Barbie becomes part of the cast of women with the potential to change the world.

Alexa Moragues, Head of Brand Experience of MBCS, comments how ”the podcast format allows us to get closer to the listener, tell them a story first-hand, adapt to a certain style and, above all, integrate ourselves into their content of interest and trust. This same opportunity is what we have developed with Barbie, a brand that is part of our history and that has marked a before and after in our society. In this chapter we remind the audience of the role of Barbie and how she has really helped us break stereotypes by showing that we can be whatever we want to be.

The podcast is not only hosted on the WomenNOW website, but also can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Ivoox, from where it can be played at any time since it will last over time. “Barbie, the story of a doll that she chooses for herself”, will have visibility through WomenNOW’s social networks, highlighted on her own page. In addition, it will have a newsletter to deliver the content to subscribers.