Barbie: Soundtrack Featuring Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Karol G on Spotify

according to the premiere of barbieGreta Gerwig’s film about the world’s most famous doll, Warner Bros. film studio releases this Friday Spotify official soundtrackwhich brings together songs from over 17 current artists, such as dua lipa, billie eilish, Sam Smith, lizzo, Carroll G. And ice masalaamong others, so that everyone can Immerse yourself completely in pink universe,

mark ronson He was in charge of choosing the music that is heard throughout the feature film. barbie the album It has 17 songs specially produced for the film and is now available on Spotify. In addition, the platform generated a playlist with more than 40 songs to activate the “mode”. barbie,

Ever since it hit the big screen, hundreds of thousands of people have joined the doll craze featuring the beautiful and talented actress. margot robbieattending movie theaters organizations In all possible ranges and shades of pink. now they can too Listen and download original songs that get the job done,

All Songs from Barbie The Album

lizzo-pink dua lipa – dance the night Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) Charli XCX – Speed ​​Drive Karol G – Watati (feat. Aldo Ranks) Sam Smith – Man I Am Tame Impala – Journey to the Real World Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Kane Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie ham – home Billie Eilish – What Am I Made For? The Kid LaRoi – Forever and Again khalid-silver plate Pink Panthers – Angel Gail – Butterflies Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter Fifty Fifty – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kaliiii)

What artists participate in Barbie the album

months ago, british singer dua lipa He surprised his fans by making an announcement on social media: “this barbie is a mermaid“, pointed to the caption of her post, which had a picture of her incarnating a mythical creature with long electric blue hair. Also, by default, she recorded a song for the film. which was titleddance the night away“, the first from the album that was released via a video clip.

Similarly, shortly before the premiere, it was also revealed billie eilishThe American singer, who shone at the previous edition of Lollapalooza Argentina, integrated the film’s soundtrack with sadness.What am I made for?The track’s music video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and Paramount’s Times Square billboard.