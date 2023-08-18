Entertainment

Barbie: Soundtrack Featuring Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Karol G on Spotify

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 23 1 minute read

according to the premiere of barbieGreta Gerwig’s film about the world’s most famous doll, Warner Bros. film studio releases this Friday Spotify official soundtrackwhich brings together songs from over 17 current artists, such as dua lipa, billie eilish, Sam Smith, lizzo, Carroll G. And ice masalaamong others, so that everyone can Immerse yourself completely in pink universe,

mark ronson He was in charge of choosing the music that is heard throughout the feature film. barbie the album It has 17 songs specially produced for the film and is now available on Spotify. In addition, the platform generated a playlist with more than 40 songs to activate the “mode”. barbie,

Ever since it hit the big screen, hundreds of thousands of people have joined the doll craze featuring the beautiful and talented actress. margot robbieattending movie theaters organizations In all possible ranges and shades of pink. now they can too Listen and download original songs that get the job done,

All Songs from Barbie The Album

  1. lizzo-pink
  2. dua lipa – dance the night
  3. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)
  4. Charli XCX – Speed ​​Drive
  5. Karol G – Watati (feat. Aldo Ranks)
  6. Sam Smith – Man I Am
  7. Tame Impala – Journey to the Real World
  8. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Kane
  9. Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie
  10. ham – home
  11. Billie Eilish – What Am I Made For?
  12. The Kid LaRoi – Forever and Again
  13. khalid-silver plate
  14. Pink Panthers – Angel
  15. Gail – Butterflies
  16. Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter
  17. Fifty Fifty – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kaliiii)

What artists participate in Barbie the album

months ago, british singer dua lipa He surprised his fans by making an announcement on social media: “this barbie is a mermaid“, pointed to the caption of her post, which had a picture of her incarnating a mythical creature with long electric blue hair. Also, by default, she recorded a song for the film. which was titleddance the night away“, the first from the album that was released via a video clip.

Similarly, shortly before the premiere, it was also revealed billie eilishThe American singer, who shone at the previous edition of Lollapalooza Argentina, integrated the film’s soundtrack with sadness.What am I made for?The track’s music video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and Paramount’s Times Square billboard.

I kept reading:

Source link

Tags
Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Looser and without Shakira: Karol G and her new choreography for “TQG” | Celebs from Colombia | nnda nnlt | USES

March 17, 2023

BTS’s Jungkook finally returns to Twitter with stunning photos

1 week ago

A behind-the-scenes look between Wednesday and the Thing You Did not Know You Wanted

May 31, 2023

Marzipan masculinity 08/05/2023 | shavings

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button