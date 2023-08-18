‘Barbie’ Surpasses the Best Batman Movie and Gives Another Major Blow to Its Battle Against Nolan and Warner

barbie It is the favorite film of this time, summer and favorite film of the year. But their story probably won’t stop there, and the point is that Warner is living up to them as something that hardly happened to them despite their long history in Hollywood. Greta Gerwig’s film (which should win a Best Director Oscar) has given us a lot to talk about. We’ve already discussed what his mysterious last sentence means, and the key scene that was about to be deleted. we think so too i’m just ken Ryan Goslint must win the Oscar for Best Song or, failing that, Billie Eilish and her what am i made for, Ryan Gosling or Margot Robbie’s chances of winning an Oscar are a different story. But we are here to talk about the box office.

Barbie Media/Mattel

We’ve already talked about the box office records broken by it, but the numbers keep on piling up and other data keeps on pouring in. barbie It took just 16 days for the always-risy summer to reach $1 billion. With that data, it became the fastest Warner Bros. film to do so. and he was issued against a tough contender like oppenheimer And soon after that I try to keep up with popular hits like megalodon 2, About a month after its premiere (barbie premiered on June 20) and collections have already naturally slowed down, barbie 1,191 million dollars accumulated.

This is the eighth film in the very long history of Warner Bros. large companies Reaching one billion Americans is legendary in the history of Hollywood. That’s all it would take to become the highest-grossing film in the legendary studio’s history. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 With 1.340 million. The thing is interesting, because it is expected that he will be able to complete something below that figure. But Warner’s win is second and it belongs to Christopher Nolan.

Esquire

If Barbie is manufactured by Warner, oppenheimer Operated by Universal. But there is much more behind this deal. Warner was the historical producer of Christopher Nolan. The owner of DC Comics is behind most of his films, all of which are from his later years. However, something soured between them over Tenet. Nolan insisted on an exclusive theatrical release, while Warner wanted to bet on HBO Max, amid the pandemic. It was a controversial discussion among the industry and filmmakers that had many implications, but what interests us here is that Nolan left Warner and not on very good terms. For this reason, there are those who believe that it is a coincidence at the box office barbie against oppenheimer There was a power struggle between the English film producer and his former production company. If we look at the statistics, we can say that Warner won, but the truth is that all experts agree that the comparable event between the two has brought a lot more box office benefits than Oppenheimer alone would have received. However, Warner’s victory and barbie There is another one at the box office today.

dark Knight

dark KnightThe best Batman film, and perhaps the superhero genre, was the epitome of a collaboration between Nolan and Warner, the pinnacle of what they could achieve together. With Nolan out of Warner, the studio hasn’t lost a director Memento one of two dunkirkbut to the director of dark Knight, The film grossed a little over ₹1,000 million globally, a figure barbie Got over it a long time ago. However, it was its collection at the production company’s headquarters, in the United States, that remained unbeatable. Well, according to Variety, barbie It has already raised $537.5 million in the United States, surpassing Nolan’s all-time tally of $536 million.

We’re not good with money or we’re not film journalists (sorry mom), but we know enough to think Warners wouldn’t want Greta Gerwig to walk away. A dead king puts a king, or moves a pawn from one pawn to another, as you prefer.