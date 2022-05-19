Barbie surrounds herself with stars: a pop singer and an Oscar nominee would accompany Margot Robbie

The movie of Barbie starring margot robbie It is emerging as one of the most anticipated of 2023 and the one that will make people talk. The film directed by Greta Gerwig It promises not to be the typical Barbie doll story that everyone knows, but something unexpected, funny and full of social criticism.

As if that were not enough, the amazing cast that will accompany the Oscar nominee does not stop monopolizing the headlines, which week after week seems to add new stars to its endless cast. In addition to Robbie, we will see Ryan Gosling in the skin of Ken, the love interest of Barbie.

They will be added Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick… Boom), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty and Superstore), kate mckinnon (Ghostbusters), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings), Emma Mckey (Sex Education), Issa Rae (insecure), Michael Cera (Super cool), Hari Nef (And Just Like That), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), Will Ferrell and many more.

First official image of Margot Robbie as Barbie. / Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

In the last hours two new names have just appeared that would be the new additions to the movie Barbie. One of the names is Dua Lipa, the pop singer who is slowly entering the world of acting. This year, the artist plans to make her debut as an actress in the espionage tape Argyledirected by Matthew Vaughn, the man behind the Kingsman saga.

The information comes through the British newspaper The Sun, which reports that the 26 year old singer is happy to have landed the role in Margot Robbie’s new movie. According to a source close to the film’s production, Dua caused a great impact with her performance in Argylle and that pushed her to get this new role.

Dua Lipa could join the Barbie world. / Source: Instagram @dualipa

Another of the names that sounds for Barbie is that of saoirse ronan, the Irish actress who has already collaborated with the director twice. The first in Ladybird, the dramatic comedy released in 2017, for which Ronan earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. In 2019, the actress and director reunited in the remake of little women (Little Women), for which Ronan was nominated for an Oscar again.

Given the successful results that Gerwig and Ronan obtained in their previous works, it would not be surprising that the director has considered the 28-year-old interpreter for a participation in her new film. At the moment there is no confirmation from Warner Bros. regarding these possible new additions, which will undoubtedly excite fans. The truth is that to this day, the film remains a mystery.

This week, the actor Simu Liu he stated that “it is one of the best scripts he has ever read” and that much of the cast has received intensive dance classes, as the film would feature a large dance number.

In the last hours it was also reported that there will be several “versions” of the same character. The journalist of The New York Times, Kyle Buchanan, reported that in addition to Robbie, the actresses Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also give life to Barbie. While Gosling won’t be the only Ken in the film, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will play other versions of the character.

Barbie is currently shooting in the UK and is scheduled to be released in July 21, 2023.

