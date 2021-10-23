News

Barbie takes Ken to the cinema

Posted on
Barbie has her Ken.

Ryan Gosling will play the male counterpart in the highly anticipated film starring Margot Robbie, which will mark the film debut of the iconic Mattel doll. According to Deadline, the Oscar nominee, who had previously turned down the role due to a busy schedule, is in fact in the final negotiations to join the cast of the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, author of the screenplay with Noah Bambuch,

There are no further details on the plot of “Barbie”, which among the producers will see Robbie with her LuckyChap Entertainment together with Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Regarding the project, the actress has guaranteed that she will honor the fans of a true global brand for over sixty years, but at the same time trying to intercept new viewers.

“We like things out of the ordinary” had declared the star of “Birds of Prey” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” in recent months to The Hollywood Reporter “Only intellectual property and the same name are able to offer a ‘ precise idea to people of what they will see: oh my God Margot will be Barbie, I already know what it is. Here is our goal is to offer something completely unexpected: we will give the public what they did not know they wanted “

They had been trying to make a live-action adaptation of Barbie for years. A role, which was fought over by Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, during the constant rewriting of scripts, that the troubled production has faced. But this time we’re really there: filming will begin next year for a theatrical debut scheduled for 2023.

