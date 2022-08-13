Entertainment

Barbie, the doll that continues to inspire women in 2022

In 1959, Ruth Handler, through Toys Hub, began marketing Barbie, the doll that revolutionized the toy market. At the time of her, Barbara Millicent Roberts was very chosen and desired by many girls for her characteristics to put together outfits, decorations and much more. In 2023, the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is released, where they humanize the history of this toy.

Margot Robbie on the set of the movie. Photo: Pinterest.

Barbie It had many changes throughout history. In his beginnings, he wore a striped jumpsuit and had blonde hair, curly with bangs and a ponytail, a typical 60’s hairstyle. In addition, his 90, 60 and 90 silhouette marked a before and after in the hegemony of bodies. The doll then had minor touch-ups to her hair and features.

