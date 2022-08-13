Barbie, the doll that continues to inspire women in 2022

In 1959, Ruth Handler, through Toys Hub, began marketing Barbie, the doll that revolutionized the toy market. At the time of her, Barbara Millicent Roberts was very chosen and desired by many girls for her characteristics to put together outfits, decorations and much more. In 2023, the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is released, where they humanize the history of this toy.

Margot Robbie on the set of the movie. Photo: Pinterest.

Barbie It had many changes throughout history. In his beginnings, he wore a striped jumpsuit and had blonde hair, curly with bangs and a ponytail, a typical 60’s hairstyle. In addition, his 90, 60 and 90 silhouette marked a before and after in the hegemony of bodies. The doll then had minor touch-ups to her hair and features.

The pink dress was always associated with Barbie. For what many women chose and choose to decorate places with this theme, it is a super trend. Her accessories, clothing and features are imitated and recreated by many women. We saw this in the video for “Lindo pero Bruto” by Lali Espósito and Thalia, where the theme of the video clip was about the doll and Ken.

Decoration tips, clothing and Barbie birthday

On many occasions, many women choose to imitate Barbie and look like her. For this, they choose to wear outfits roses, head to toe. You can opt for a tailored pink ensemble with feather details to respect this theme. In addition to being very chic, she is wearing the 2022 trend. For this doll, makeup and accessories are very important, so don’t forget them. We love this outfit!

Feathers, platforms and pink are the 2022 trend. Photo: Pinterest.

For the barbie decor it is essential to use pink paint in its different shades. In addition, the glitter, the golden details and the flowers cannot be missing in the decoration. We love fashionista spaces!

Related news

We love this office. Photo: Pinterest.

From the youngest to the oldest women, they choose to celebrate birthdays inspired by Barbie. For this reason, the fuchsia balloons, the doll’s box, a pink cake and a good look in this color perfectly match the theme. It’s perfect for any age!

This chic trend is chosen by many influencers. Photo: Pinterest.

We love the story of Barbie and how it continues to grow over the years. Would you dare to look like her?

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!