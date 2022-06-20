Barbie: The fan poster that turns Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling into dolls

Ryan Gosling managed to sneak in Barbie in the most viewed topics on Twitter thanks to his appearance as Ken in Margot Robbie’s feature film for Warner Bros. Drive looks similar to that seen in other projects, sporting a great physical form, but the most remarkable thing is that curious almost silver blonde hair that also matches the same tone as the protagonist, the aforementioned Robbie who also produces the project, has like Barbie. Live-action transforms plastic dolls into flesh and blood characters, but it is always good to see what the actors would be like if they were represented in the opposite way; in those classic dolls.

The artist Samuel Shev has posted on Instagram his own version of Barbie. The poster in question, everything is said, It is not that it is a thing of the other world taking into account the so singing edition that it presents. But on the other hand it is quite curious to see how the main actors would fit in with their respective characters if the film had a slightly different approach.

“ “I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic.”

Barbie to have a luxury director and a cast with big stars

the movie of Barbie will premiere in July 2023, so this is just the first contact with the project. The film will feature Greta Gerwing as director, a highly experienced filmmaker who has signed successful films such as Ladybird either little women. Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt will complement the cast of Barbie, than to tell the story of “a doll who lives in ‘Barbieland’ and is kicked out into the real world for not being perfect.” It is more than possible that this film will not simply remain as a single project and we will receive more films as time goes by.

