‘Barbie’, the film starring Margot Robbie will have a Mexican touch

He has participated in major Hollywood productions alongside renowned filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, but now The Mexican Rodrigo Prieto is part of one of the most anticipated and “secret” productions in Hollywood, we are talking about the most popular doll tape, ‘Barbie’.

Prieto joined Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, as director of photography. At the Netflix conference “Let Mexico be seen”a space where Mexican cinema is intended to be known, told more details about what it was like to work alongside the protagonist of “Birds of Prey”.

“Margot is a great actress, she has this thing that I have seen little, he dominates the film technique and understands it perfectly, but the emotion comes out of him, he is on the surface. So Barbie may seem like a superficial thing but she is not, I think she will surprise you a lotRodrigo commented.

Although little is known about the plot of the barbie live action, in a statement it was highlighted that the character will promote “confidence, curiosity and communication throughout childhood, and will empower children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president.”.

The Mexican assured that it will be a story with a very interesting background. “The film brings a very powerful background. DBehind that pink there is a very nice vibe”, he said in the aforementioned space.

The film of which some images have already been leaked will be released in July 2023 and will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, in addition to having artists such as Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, among others. (With information from Millennium and However)

