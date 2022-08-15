‘Barbie’, the film starring Margot Robbie will have a Mexican touch

He has participated in major Hollywood productions alongside renowned filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, but now The Mexican Rodrigo Prieto is part of one of the most anticipated and “secret” productions in Hollywood, we are talking about the most popular doll tape, ‘Barbie’.

Prieto joined Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, as director of photography. At the Netflix conference “Let Mexico be seen”a space where Mexican cinema is intended to be known, told more details about what it was like to work alongside the protagonist of “Birds of Prey”.

“Margot is a great actress, she has this thing that I have seen little, he dominates the film technique and understands it perfectly, but the emotion comes out of him, he is on the surface. So Barbie may seem like a superficial thing but she is not, I think she will surprise you a lotRodrigo commented.