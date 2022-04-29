Barbie The Movie: Everything We Know

barbie the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Between The Lego Movie and Transformers, it’s crazy that we haven’t had a feature film about the world’s most famous toy: Barbie. Of course there are several animated movies and series, but no one has yet taken advantage of the box office potential of bringing Barbie to life… unless you have Life-Size, which in a way yes.

But finally, barbie the movie, getting ready to hit the big screen. This is all we know:

It is directed by Greta Gerwig

Gerwig and her partner, Noah Baumbach, have been attached to the project as co-writers since 2019, but Variety confirmed in July 2021 that Gerwig will also direct.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie

‘It comes with a lot of baggage!’ margot robbie to British Vogue in June 2021: ‘And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a bunch of exciting ways to attack him. People usually hear Barbie and think: I know what that movie is going to be. And then they hear that Greta Gerwig he’s writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not.’

Ryan Gosling to play Ken in Barbie the Movie

Deadline broke the news on October 22, 2021.

America Ferrera also has a role

In February 2022, Deadline announced that Ferrera had accepted a role in barbie the movie No further details about his role have been revealed.

Barbie the movie cast

In April 2022, it seems that everyone has a role in barbie the movie, including Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey (of Sex Education), Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The casting de Mackey caused quite a stir on Twitter thanks to his striking resemblance to Robbie.

More recently, Deadline has confirmed that Hari Nef (from the series You) has joined the cast.

This is far from the first lineup

Sony has been trying to make a Barbie movie happen since 2014. First it was Jenny Bicks (of Sex and the City) who wrote the script, then came Diablo Cody, and Amy Schumer she was cast in the lead role. Then she left him and the role went to Anne Hathaway. Then Cody left the project and they basically scrapped the whole thing and started over at Warner Bros with Olivia Milch (of Ocean’s 8) writing. Now of course Gerwig and Baumbach are in charge, and it is not clear how much of the previous versions will work.

Filming starts soon

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told CNBC in February 2022 that production would start “next March.”

Here’s our first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

We have a launch window

Although we don’t have an exact release date for now, Variety reports that Warner Bros plans to release the film in the summer of 2023.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.