Entertainment

barbie the movie is waiting

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Barbie, the favorite Mattel doll on the market, returns to the screens but 100% in human and under the wing of Sony Pictures who first-hand decided to acquire the rights to the company to prepare a film that is a reference but the plan did not come out how they have waited for it and finally they were left for Warner Bros Pictures.

First of all, it is worth clarifying that several artists were called for the role but that for various reasons they have not been able to specify the long-awaited character of the children’s field. Some of them who became known are Amy Schumer and then Anne Hathaway who began to recreate it but later abandoned it.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

8 similar series to watch on platforms

12 seconds ago

Mercato: Messi and a new start today fill the club’s coffers

2 mins ago

“Brad Pitt beat me, they closed the investigation”

7 mins ago

Marvel’s She-Hulk Boycotted With Fake ‘Reviews’

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button