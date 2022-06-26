Barbie, the movie: which actors will accompany Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the cast

In 2023, a long-awaited production will hit theaters: the “live action” Barbie movie. The most famous doll in the world has several films, but this new project is the first in which a person will play her. Margot Robbie will be in charge of bringing the doll to life and the construction of her entire universe is already underway.

With filming underway, and with a release date scheduled for July 21, 2023, as reported from the official Warner Bros Twitter account, the film is already a fact. With this beginning, various names began to resonate as part of the cast.

The progress of the filming brings with it details about the film, although many of them are kept as secrets to generate even more expectation in the audience. For example, it is not yet known what the central story of the fiction will be, but it was known that actresses Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also play Barbie. While Ryan Gosling It will not be the only Ken, but Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will also play this iconic role.

But that’s not all, but the list of the cast that will give life to the universe of Barbie is completed by Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Saoirse Ronan, Emerald Fennell, Rhea Perlman, Scott Evans and Connor Swindells.. At the moment, it is not known what role each one will play, but their participation is already a fact.

In 2014, from the Mattel franchise they reported that the ambitious project of bringing Barbie to life through the screen would be launched. At that moment, and as expected, the fans went crazy. The doll knew how to be part of several generations since its launch in 1959 and although several stories about her made it to the movies, this production is the first “live action”. In this way, it joins the classic characters that have their film in this format, such as the classic Disney princesses and The Lion King.

However, the road to start shooting was not easy. For almost eight years there were several changes regarding the direction of the film. Also the process of finding the protagonist was long, until it was finally determined that Greta Gerwig was going to be the director and Margot Robbie would put herself in the shoes of Barbie.