Barbie, the movie: which actors will accompany Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the cast

Finally, in 2023 a long-awaited production will hit theaters: the Barbie movie, live action. The most famous doll in the world has several films, but this new project is the first in which a person will play her. Margot Robbie will be in charge of bringing the lace to life, and the construction of his entire universe is already underway. Of course, each new news about it increases the expectations of the fans and now that it is known who makes up the rest of the cast, there is a stir.

In 2014, from the Mattel franchise reported that the ambitious project of bringing Barbie to life through the screen would be launched. At that moment, and as expected, the fans went crazy. The doll knew how to be part of several generations since its launch in 1959, and although various stories about her made it to the movies, this production is the first live action. In this way, it joins the classic characters that have their film in this format, such as the classic Disney princesses and The Lion King.

The Barbie doll was released in 1959. Javier Corbalan

However, the road to start shooting was not easy. For almost eight years there were several changes regarding the direction of the film. Also the process of finding the protagonist was long, until it was finally determined that Greta Gerwig was going to be the director and Margot Robbie would put herself in the shoes of Barbie.

With filming underway – and with release date scheduled for July 21, 2023, As reported from the official Warner Bros Twitter account, the film is already a fact. With this beginning, various names began to resonate as part of the cast. The fans celebrated the announcement of the production company that Ryan Gosling is Ken, the historical love of the doll.

The actors were caught in the middle of filming (Photo Instagram @multiupdatesdaily)

The first images of the duo personified as Barbie and Ken already has the approval of the fans. Both were captured on the recording set, already characterized by a marked tan and their platinum hair, how could it be otherwise. The looks are faithful to the classic aesthetics of these dolls, where glitter and fuchsia are not lacking.

The progress of the filming brings with it details about the film, although many of them are kept as secrets to generate even more expectation in the audience. For example, it is not yet known what the central story of the fiction will be, but it was known that the actresses Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also play Barbie. While Ryan won’t be the only one Ken, but Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will also play this iconic role.

Margot strolled through the set characterized by the doll (Photo captures Twitter)

But that’s not all, but the list of the cast that will bring the Barbie universe to life is completed with Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Saoirse Ronan, Emerald Fennell, Rhea Perlman, Scott Evans, and Connor Swindells. At the moment, it is not known what role will each playbut their participation is already a fact.