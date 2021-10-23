News

Barbie: the movie with Margot Robbie has found her Ken

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actress Margot Robbie she was chosen to take the likeness of the beloved Barbie, starring in the live action film expected in theaters over the next year. Director Greta Gerwig also wrote the screenplay for this new and certainly original film with Noah Baumbach, a project that intends to make the beloved doll less perfect and decidedly more human, effectively transforming her into a girl who will soon have to deal with the difficulties of everyday life, far from the golden world of Barbieland. Now, as also reported by ScreenRant (here the original news) the actor who will play has been chosen Ken, the other famous figure produced by Mattel and belonging to the line of so-called fashion dolls dedicated to Barbie.

It will indeed Ryan Gosling to play the male counterpart of the iconic doll in the upcoming film. The actor had previously turned down the role due to busy schedules, although it appears Gosling is now in talks to join the film’s cast. At the moment, no further details of the film’s plot are known, including Ken’s role in the economy of the story.

Loading...
Advertisements

Among the producers of Barbie we find Robbie with her LuckyChap Entertainment, together with Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. The role of the iconic doll who has been loved and desired by generations of children for more than 60 years, has been fought over by actresses of a certain calbro, including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, although the choice then fell with the interpreter of Harley Quinn in the DCEU. Filming of Barbie will kick off over the next year, for a release in cinemas around the world scheduled for 2023. Greta Gerwig is known to the public for Lady Bird, winner of a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Film, e Little Women, Oscar nominated for Best Non-Original Screenplay (here at a special price).

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

749
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
705
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
598
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
524
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
491
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
453
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
416
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
386
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
378
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
365
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top