Barbie: the movie with Margot Robbie has found her Ken

The actress Margot Robbie she was chosen to take the likeness of the beloved Barbie, starring in the live action film expected in theaters over the next year. Director Greta Gerwig also wrote the screenplay for this new and certainly original film with Noah Baumbach, a project that intends to make the beloved doll less perfect and decidedly more human, effectively transforming her into a girl who will soon have to deal with the difficulties of everyday life, far from the golden world of Barbieland. Now, as also reported by ScreenRant (here the original news) the actor who will play has been chosen Ken, the other famous figure produced by Mattel and belonging to the line of so-called fashion dolls dedicated to Barbie.

It will indeed Ryan Gosling to play the male counterpart of the iconic doll in the upcoming film. The actor had previously turned down the role due to busy schedules, although it appears Gosling is now in talks to join the film’s cast. At the moment, no further details of the film’s plot are known, including Ken’s role in the economy of the story.

Among the producers of Barbie we find Robbie with her LuckyChap Entertainment, together with Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. The role of the iconic doll who has been loved and desired by generations of children for more than 60 years, has been fought over by actresses of a certain calbro, including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, although the choice then fell with the interpreter of Harley Quinn in the DCEU. Filming of Barbie will kick off over the next year, for a release in cinemas around the world scheduled for 2023. Greta Gerwig is known to the public for Lady Bird, winner of a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Film, e Little Women, Oscar nominated for Best Non-Original Screenplay (here at a special price).