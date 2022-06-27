Barbie with Margot Robbie: everything we know about the movie

margot robbie It was the first confirmed cast, with the leading role of the famous doll. In addition, the cast also has Emma Mckey (the Sex Education actress who is constantly compared to Robbie due to their physical resemblance), Will Ferrell, Simu Liufrom Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon (from Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters), and Michael Cera (from Super Bad).

And there is no Barbie without Ken, so the actor Ryan Gossling he was chosen to become the doll that is usually the romantic interest of Barbie (who even appears in Toy Story with a large collection of outfits).

“It comes with a lot of baggage!” Robbie told British Vogue in June 2021. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack him. People usually listen to ‘Barbie’ and think, I know what that movie is going to be, and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, oh well, maybe I don’t…”

When it premieres?

There is no exact release date yet, but it is known that the film will hit theaters sometime in the 2023.

What is it about?

The details of the story have been kept secret, but there is a synopsis that talks about an adventure story. This is not a biographical film about the creators of the doll or the figures that inspired her, but a story in which Barbie is the protagonist, and forced to face the real world.

According to the official synopsis: A doll that lives in ‘barbie land‘ gets kicked out for not being perfect enough and goes on an adventure in the real world.