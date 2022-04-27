‘Barbie’, ‘Wonka’ and the most exciting announcements from CinemaCon 2022

These days, the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where some of the biggest movie studios in the entertainment industry are showing off some of their upcoming projects. And as usual, Warner Bros has not been left behind.

This studio had to develop its panel this Tuesday, April 26, giving some important announcements, showing various exclusive trailers (many of which have not been shared on networks or platforms) and giving away one or another unmissable detail. Here a summary.

Image from ‘The Batman’ / Photo: Warner Bros.

‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie already has a release date

One of the most striking projects at the moment is the Barbie movie, which will feature the leading role of Margot Robbie with Ryan Gosling. The film will also feature appearances from America Ferrara, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon and more.

We still don’t have an official trailer, but the first image of Margot characterized as the main character was finally shared. And the best thing is that there is already an established release date: on July 21, 2023. HERE, we tell you everything that is known about the film so far.

‘The Batman’ sequel confirmed

It is not unreasonable to say that batman It is one of the best superhero movies of recent years. And well, after its resounding success at the box office and with critics, it was only a matter of time before the sequel was announced.

At CinemaCon 2022, WB made it official that there will be a sequel, with Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson ready to return to direction and prominence respectively. Matt Reeves himself appeared at the convention and although he did not reveal details of a possible plot or tentative release date, he did mention that it is a fact that he will also write the script.

Check out our interview with the cast below.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Plot Details

Harry Styles not only returns to the old ways this year with a new album… when it comes to his acting career, he will star alongside Florence Pugh Don’t Worry Darlingthe new film in which Olivia Wilde sits in the director’s chair.

A few months ago, Wilde showed a brief preview on his networks and revealed that the film’s release date is set for on September 23 of this 2022. Now at CinemaCon, a new image of Style and Pugh together was shown, along with an exclusive trailer that they have not uploaded to YouTube or their networks, but that some media mention was intense.

According to Variety, the trailer shown puts Harry and Florence in quite heated (not to say sensual) situations, although it also highlights the fact that beyond that, they don’t seem to trust each other. Pay attention that we will surely have an official trailer in the next few days.

‘Wonka’ also showed some glimpses

In a surprise move, Warner Bros showed a brief but exciting glimpse of wonkathe film that will star Timothee Chalamet. And we say surprising, because it is not very common for movie studios to offer such detailed previews of feature films that will be released up to a year later.

Officially, this film will be released in theaters in theto the Christmas season of 2023, but from this moment we can get too excited. The trailer shown at CinemaCon, according to what Deadline says, shows us the young confectioner arriving in a London city and little by little, we see how he builds his fame as entrepreneur in the candy industry even though a lot of people try to kick him out.

The most striking thing about the advance -or at least that is what the media that were able to see it say- is that Chalamet leads various singing and dancing numbers in a great way, along with other figures such as Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and more. Over there on Twitter, some journalist said that it was a kind of combination between Paddington Y the great showman. There are some references.

However, the trailer will reportedly be exclusive to CinemaCon as Warner Bros has not shared it with the general public. They are just exciting us.

Photo: Special.

‘The Flash’, ‘Aquaman’, ‘Shazam! 2’ and more

The DC Extended Universe also had a presence at the Warner Bros panel at CinemaCon, with some trailers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, Shazam! and more. Again, the trailers have not been revealed yet, but they are expected to be released soon, sooner than we actually expect.

In that sense, it should be noted that the most exciting of the trailers was that of The Flash, where, according to The Hollywood Reporter, you can finally see Michael Keaton in his impersonation of Batmanbut without a mask. And also, General Zod reappears from man of steel in rapid sequence. Here is the list of release dates for DC movies:

Aquaman 2 – March 23, 2023

The Flash – June 23, 2023

Black Adam – October 21, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – December 12, 2022

Photo: DC

It may interest you