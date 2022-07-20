Barbiecore has always existed: This is how we wore the trend in the past

ready for revolution barbie core? ‘And God Created Woman’, is the title of that famous 1956 film directed by Roger Vadim, and this could be debatable, but certainly, Mattel created Barbie.

Now we should ask ourselves: Would the fantastic plastic doll exist if brigitte bardot there would not be broken with all paradigms at the time? There may not be a definitive answer to that question, but it is true that both the woman and the toy represented unattainable beauty ideals.

With the years, Barbie has expanded its spectrum of representation and its wardrobe. On the set of the Greta Gerwig’s next movie about barbie, we have seen some striking garments that have made the so-called trend barbie corea strong fashion alternative for this summer.

Brigitte Bardot on a poster for Naughty Girl, 1956. LMPC/Getty Images. The original Barbie, first released on the market in March 1959. Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images.

It is not the first time, and it will not be the last, that this super feminine aesthetic be imposed.

Then a few moments very Barbie that have directly impacted our wardrobes:

Bows and ribbons like Barbie

We can’t forget the Barbie’s most preppy looks. After all, she has already done everything in this life. So to take your first steps back into this trend you can pick up the Karen Mulder reference at this Valentino Couture show in Fall 1992.

Karen Mulder at the Valentino Couture fashion show, Fall 1992. Daniel Simon/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

The tweed minidress

If someone can adapt to the barbiecore style definitionmaybe it is Naomi Campbell in this look of tweedtwo parallel tails in a hairstyle worthy of the 90s. What we like the most is the delicious purple-pink color that reminds us of the ice creams and candies (with a lot of sugar) that were sold at that time.