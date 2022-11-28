Barbiecore Spring-Summer 2023 heels are not what you imagine

Definitely a fashion trend of heeled shoes that we didn’t see coming in Spring-Summer 2023. Since the publication of images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film titled Barbie, the fashion world seems to have succumbed to an irresistibly cheesy and chic new trend: Barbiecore.

Barbiecore, the ultimate inspiration for designers?

It is the antithesis of the punk or gothic look: the barbiecore style It consists of going bright and pink. Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox Dua Lipa, and even Brad Pitt have already proven that the extra pink color has no expiration date. In the world of fashion, wearing head-to-toe pink is par for the course (even for the men’s wardrobe).

To go further, this season the most exclusive fashion designers have had fun recreating the star accessory of Barbiethat is, their heeled shoes. This is how models with a rubber effect, with heels, or versions with a 3D texture –close to those adored by the famous dolls, Polly Pocket or Minnie Mouse– walked various catwalks of Spring-Summer 2023.

The most recognizable models probably come from the Loewe show: Jonathan Anderson offers a dramatic version, loaded with vibrant colours, including pink of course. Demna, for the fashion house Balenciaga, recreates an equally appetizing version, but with a darker and more exaggerated spirit, including a pair haloed with shiny sequins.

Other houses have taken up the spirit of the Barbie character, but in a more subtle way. Fendi, the Italian fashion house, for example, with its rubber sandals and colorful platform sneakers, or Versace and Valentino with their (soaring) stiletto heels. Is fashion trend it will make us want to challenge Tyra Banks at Life-Size (hope you got the reference).

Article originally published by Vogue France, vogue.fr.