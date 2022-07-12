Barbiecore, the pink trend that has conquered Hollywood and is here to stay

If there is something clear within the fashion industry is that trends are quite changeable and fickle, according to the seasons, whatever is a hit within the pop culturewhat goes viral on the internet and even what the economy adjusts and what is presented in the movies or television.

An example of this is the tendency of barbie corewhich is inspired by the iconic barbie doll and in its pink concept hot pink (or Mexican pink), glamorous and multifaceted.

It emphasizes everything that surrounds the doll aesthetically, the colors that it adopted as a symbol in its eighties and nineties versions, such as bright pink and neon tones, and the feminine characteristic that has been imprinted on it for decades.

“Barbie is inspired by pop culture and fashion. And like so many of us, her style evolves to reflect current trends and culture,” said Kim Culmone, senior vice president and global head of design for Barbie and Fashion Dolls. InStyle .

Culmone also said Barbie pink is a sign of female empowerment and a hue that brings the brand closer to female consumers.

The trend has taken hold, in part, thanks to the revealed photos of margot robbie playing the new Barbie in the live action film in which he stars alongside Ryan Gosling.

Likewise, it has been taken up by countless hollywood celebrities in their own way and high fashion brands like versace and her hot pink platform shoes or valentine and their sparkly outfits worn by their muses at the recent parade of Women’s Fall-Winter Haute Couture 2022-2023. It should be noted that the brand had already jumped on the trend with its parade Valentino Pink PP Collection which he presented last March.

It is said that the pink hot pink that characterizes the trend is here to stay, but also to displace other fashionable tones among the millennials like pastel pinks and nudes favorites of this generation and with which they dominated the world of fashion, interior design and more for years.

Along with the pink barbie core It has distinguished itself by bringing back the styles of those times, with bright, risky outfits and eye-catching accessories such as huge platform shoes, earrings, glasses, hats, beanies and more; even eighties hairstyles have not been lacking.

Celebrities who have embraced Barbiecore

kim kardashian

kim kardashian adopted the style of Barbiecore since the end of last year, when Balenciaga designed three bespoke outfits for her appearance at Saturday night Live.

After that, the businesswoman began using bikini hot pinklingerie, pajamas from your own collection Skimssportswear, bodysuitsstockings and even joined the trend with accessories and manicures.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan and Machine have embraced this trend in a big way, being seen in public with twins looks in various shades of pink, the rapper even released a biographical documentary called Life in Pink.

On some occasions, Megan has allowed herself to be photographed in tight pink dresses, such as in the documentary premiere or during walks around Los Angeles.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Photo: AP

Anne Hathaway

The actress captured the media attention during the Valentino show in Rome dressed in a spectacular dress from the same fashion house, very attached to the trend of barbie pink and its dreamy aesthetic.

She added a pair of extremely high platform sneakers and a bag taken from the doll’s collection.

Photo: AFP

Gigi Hadid

Last April, during the Prince’s Trust Gala 2022Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet dressed in an exclusive design by valentinewith medium hot pink platform sneakers and a textured mini bag.

Photo: AP

Khloe Kardashian

The celebrity She is famous for loving the color pink in any outfit, swimsuit, and overall look she wears. In fact, she is a fan of pink tones to the point of painting her Instagram in these colors.

celebrated his birthday with a themed party centered on Barbie and her pink aesthetic, with a sleeveless latex dress, jewelry from diamonds and matching heels. Like Khloé, her daughter True wore a bright pink outfit.

In previous publications, she was seen with outfits in various shades of intense pink, with lingerie, kimonos, swimsuits, sportswear and sweaters.

margot robbie

Although the trend had already appeared before, the appearance of the first photos of the filming of the barbie movie with Margot Robbie promoted the barbie core and generated a whole trend that seems not to go away any time soon.

In the leaked photos, Margot has been seen wearing outfits alluding to the doll such as western looks and the iconic figure skater in pink clothing and fluorescent accessories.

Florence Pugh

Just like Hathaway, Florence Pugh appeared at the fashion show Maison Valentino in a stunning hot pink dress that she wore in the style braless and with transparent details.

The ball gown, made of several layers of fine tulle, was teamed with platform pumps and a pair of bright pink square earrings.

Other ambassadors of the trend are Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya; in fact, he has several collaborations with valentine made since the brand began promoting the hot pink to your post-pandemic collections.

Lizzo, Lana Condor, Laura Pausini, Dua LipaHailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz and Kacey Musgraves, are other stars of Hollywood that carry the trend in its maximum splendor.