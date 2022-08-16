Barbiecore, the pink trend that sweeps fashion

The pink color took over fashion, makeup and even interior decoration. It has become one of the favorite shades of the year, giving way to the Barbiecore trend (Barbie Code), one of the strongest of 2022 and which is expected to last until 2023.

Barbiecore is the aesthetic that is inspired by the famous Barbie doll, which is a fashion icon since it was created in 1959, it consists of wearing pink clothes, also animal print, shiny, gold or transparent accessories and makeup. loaded especially in pink tones.

However, it was in the late 1990s and early 2000s that this trend began to take hold in the industry, as it involved dressing like a Barbie and emulating the doll’s outfits.

In those years, well-known celebrities began to wear hot pink as Paris Hilton did with her looks. In 2000, the supermodel Tyra Banks starred in the film Lifesize, giving life to Eve, a doll that came to life, while in 2001 the American actress Reese Witherspoon potentiated the pink tone in her outfits by playing Elle Woods in the film Legally. blonde, directed by Robert Luketic.

And it is until this 2022 when Barbiecore resurfaces with great force thanks to the feature film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, playing Barbie and Ken. Although the film will be released in July 2023, the images that were revealed of the actors characterized as their characters, clad in striking suits materialized this peculiar trend.

The firm Valentino also imposed the color pink in its Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. Perpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the brand, opted, for the most part, for outfits in this striking tone, and since then celebrities have been seen dressed in pink pieces of the prestigious haute couture house.

As was the case of Anne Hathaway, who was present at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Italy, wearing a monochrome look of a sequined minidress, accompanied by platform shoes.

Other celebrities who decided to wear the Barbiecore signed by Valentino were the stars Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Ariana DeBose, Florence Pugh and Lewis Hamilton, among others.

The Barbiecore is also carried in the makeup, looks can be achieved in which the shadows, the blush and the lips are pink. As the singer Camila Cabello has shown, eyeliners or eye-catching figures can also be worn to give the makeup a distinctive touch.

The trendy tone has taken over the hair, some celebrities like Lizzo or Megan Fox chose to wear wigs in the fashionable color.

This trend is not only limited to clothing or makeup, but has also reached interior design, since this hue has been seen in the decoration of houses, because this summer, bright and vibrant colors are chosen to give a cheerful touch to the spaces, leaving behind the neutral ones.

According to experts in interior design, bright colors such as pink, purple or electric blue will be present on the walls and in the furniture.

Pink has come to stay in all aspects and make the most of the vibrant color touch of the Barbie trend.