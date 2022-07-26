Barbiecore: the style that went viral

Some trends hit hard and are instantly gone. Others grow like a snowball and go global overnight. Barbiecore did the latter, with head-to-toe pink permeating every corner of the fashion world and showing no signs of slowing down. But some millennials have doubts about his return. However, pink-loving millennial Rebecca Cox dives deeper into the trend.

“I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.” So said countless millennials, circa 1994, from a room full of plastic dolls, all crammed into the Barbie Jeep, sailing to Barbie’s Dream Home, where Ken and Paul waited, cooking plastic eggs. And now, almost three decades later, so said Margot Robbie, in a real-life Barbie Jeep, heading toward a real-life Barbie dream house (film set), where Ryan Gosling is waiting for her, cooking her something that is not plastic. (Eggs).

Sounds like a millennial dream, right? But what if you had started reintroducing pink into your wardrobe after a self-imposed ban that spanned two decades, following an overdose of all things Barbie-pink in the 1990s? Many 20-somethings and 30-somethings are re-embracing all things fuchsia, but is the Barbie-core trend too much?

The truth is, the timing is perfect for an all-pink revival. Not only do Margot and Ryan remind dozens of skeptics that neon pink brings instant joy, but the current sociopolitical and environmental climate means there’s a dire need for color.

As we emerge in a post-pandemic world, money is tight, the environmental crisis is at a critical point, aiming to be reborn with joy is not a detail. Now more than ever a show of female strength is needed.

We need something strong. Joy in the form of bubblegum, baby or fluo pink. We know that when times are tough, fashion gets racier.

Leading the way, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli dedicated his entire AW22 show to hot pink, in collaboration with Pantone. The color was also on display at Prada, where a statement trench coat with matching belt stole the show. Dolce & Gabbana and Act No1 also showcased the colour, while pink beauty looks caught the eye of Emporio Armani and Poster Girl.

But it’s not just the fashion world that embraces all things pink. The trend has also seeped into the mainstream and celebrity sphere. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly put their own Barbie and Ken spin on the pink carpet at the recent premiere of their documentary Life In Pink. Meanwhile, Harry Styles, Simone Ashley, Kim Kardashian, and Zendaya (at the aforementioned Valentino show) jumped on the trend with hot pink looks.

How to combine it? The vibrant pink and red, or baby pink and gray duo are still in the running. Age does not matter. Pink is a tone that adapts perfectly to any type of skin and automatically indicates that we are facing an optimistic person.

For those who don’t dare so much, chewing gum shoes or handbags are a friendly option. You can also try it with a jean with a touch of glitter or play with nail polish. There is a trick for each style.

The pink palette is abundant and there is a shade for everyone. Our advice? Don’t think so much about dipping a toe in the foot of the trend and diving in headfirst. There is much to gain.

