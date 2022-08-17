Barbiecore: What is it and how to wear the Barbie trend

It seems that many celebrities are getting serious about being what they want to be and have transformed into all Barbie girls. And it is that with the filming of the movie Barbie by director Greta Gerwig, all the aesthetics that surround the most famous doll in history is becoming a trend.

A few years ago the popularity of Barbie declined due to the unrealistic representation of her figure, away from the diversity of sizes; but the production by Gerwig promises to give the doll a feminist spin, and this is the reason why her success has been revived.

Recently, some photos went viral in which the protagonist of the film, Margot Robbie, wore bell-bottoms and a pink denim vest. The incredible resemblance of the actress to Barbie, as well as the way she wears her wardrobe, served to excite us more for this production.

Celebrities and influencers have joined Barbiecore – the aesthetic movement that was baptized by users on social networks – and have been seen in publications wearing their best pink outfits.

The Kardashians blew up this hue a few days ago on their Instagram feeds, and we could see Khloé posing in metallic pink pants and matching top. For her part, Kim swapped out her iconic black Balenciaga goth lycra for pink. She was even shown on a bed covered with matching pillows and sheets.

Dua Lipa didn’t want to be left behind in her pink Balenciaga jumpsuit, which she uses to take to the stage on her Future Nostalgia tour. And even Queen Letizia has decided to join her trend in her most recent appearances!

Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Audrey Hepburn, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton and Nicky Minaj are some of the personalities who have also adopted the pink aesthetic in recent decades. Other examples are the outfits that Paris Hilton wore in Ibiza during the summer of 2015, and Gigi Hadid’s shiny millennial pink suit in 2017.

Designers like Versace, Armani, Tom Ford, Moschino and Valentino have shown in their latest collections that this style is here to stay.

Recently, Pierpaolo Piccioli made pink the official color of Valentino, and the designer made the Fall-Winter 2022 collection completely “Valentino pink”, as he developed a new shade of pink with Pantone. Since the fashion show celebs like Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Sebastian Stan have been seen with the pink pieces of the well-known Italian brand.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have appeared as Barbie and Ken, since in the premiere of the musician’s most recent documentary, Life in Pink, the couple wore matching pink hair and outfits that made a clear reference to the popular doll couple.

​