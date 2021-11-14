Health

Barbieri gym again usable, intervention worth 100 thousand euros

The central Barbieri gym in via XI febbraio has been used for sports clubs and schools (in particular the Manin high school, the only city school not to have a gym) for a couple of years, which has been in disuse for a couple of years. cause of Covid, both for the bad conditions. With an intervention worth 100 thousand euros, Fondazione Città di Cremona completed the restyling: the steps were removed, an underlying sewer section that caused humidity was replaced, the problem of rainwater infiltration solved, with the doubling of the drainage channels that the gymnasium had. it shared with the housing building.

Inside, a new lighting with LED panel was made, the net to protect the false ceiling was rearranged and then the entrance doors replaced. The floor has been raised and covered with material suitable for competitive sport. The changing rooms have also been renovated, three available to athletes, one for referees and equipment shelter. The works of greatest impact were carried out by the Brognoli construction company, and Bragadini companies for the flooring, Bassanini for the lights, Corazza for the painting.

