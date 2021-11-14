Barbieri gym again usable, intervention worth 100 thousand euros

Read also:







The central Barbieri gym in via XI febbraio has been used for sports clubs and schools (in particular the Manin high school, the only city school not to have a gym) for a couple of years, which has been in disuse for a couple of years. cause of Covid, both for the bad conditions. With an intervention worth 100 thousand euros, Fondazione Città di Cremona completed the restyling: the steps were removed, an underlying sewer section that caused humidity was replaced, the problem of rainwater infiltration solved, with the doubling of the drainage channels that the gymnasium had. it shared with the housing building.

Inside, a new lighting with LED panel was made, the net to protect the false ceiling was rearranged and then the entrance doors replaced. The floor has been raised and covered with material suitable for competitive sport. The changing rooms have also been renovated, three available to athletes, one for referees and equipment shelter. The works of greatest impact were carried out by the Brognoli construction company, and Bragadini companies for the flooring, Bassanini for the lights, Corazza for the painting.

Saturday morning, November 13, inauguration with a performance by the Under13 basketball team of Sansebasket, one of the companies that used the facility as part of the Basket pool grouping, which also includes Juvi and Vanoli. Present were the President Sansebasket Fabio Tambani, the Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Cremona Luca Zanacchi and the Councilor for Social Services Rosita Viola, President and Vice President of the City of Cremona Foundation, Uliana Garoli and Fiorenzo Bassi, the Vice President of the Sol.Co Consortium. Susanna Lanzi.

The context in which the gym is located is that of the homes for the elderly and frail people in via XI febbraio 58 – 60, where the integrated day center of Cremona Solidale also operates and in direct connection with the health, social and aggregative activities of Civico 81 , through the common garden.

“What we are presenting today – said Garoli – is a completely renovated Barbieri gym, the result of a very important and demanding job. We return to the city a gym that had become unusable as it was very used and sometimes a little abused. It also represents an important space in the city center, within a center where frail elderly and young people live together “.

“The Barbieri gymnasium is back in use by the Cremonese sports world and the school world”, added Councilor Zanacchi, “the Basket Pool will be made available for all the youth teams in the city, while in the morning it will be available to schools. A structure located in a strategic area of ​​Cremona, in the heart of the city and with strong roots in the sporting history of the city, is returned to the entire city ”.

