Barbieri turns 60 but still dreams, like a boy

Bruno Barbieri turns 60 but feels only half of it: after 7 Michelin stars in over 40 years of career, with several restaurants open both in Italy and abroad, successful cookbooks, participation as a judge in all editions of Masterchef and the running of ‘4 Hotel’ on Sky, the Emilian chef still dreams ‘big’: he would like to cook for Queen Elizabeth and make a film about the world of cooking with Johnny Depp, as he confessed in a recent interview . Desires aside, that of Barbieri, who will celebrate his birthday on January 12, was a life spent in the kitchen thanks to the great passion inherited from his grandmother who taught him the first rudiments of the trade. Then the hotel school in Bologna, from which he left in 1979, a diploma in his pocket, a ticket to work on cruise ships and the opportunity to learn about the culinary cultures of half the world. A year and a half traveling for 19 hours of work a day and about 800 omelettes prepared from five in the morning for the tourists’ breakfast. So back in Italy, the match chef for the restaurants of the Romagna Riviera.

In the meantime, Barbieri is also following specialization courses abroad, until he arrives at the Locanda Solarola in Castel Guelfo, in the province of Bologna, two Michelin stars for two consecutive years. Immediately after, he is at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Il Trigabolo in Argenta, near Ferrara, under the guidance of his mentor Igles Corelli, where he will cook for Andy Warhol. He later opened the Arquade restaurant in the Hotel Villa del Quar-Relais & Châteaux in San Pietro in Cariano, in the province of Verona, two Michelin stars, until 2010, when he moved to Brazil. Two years later the Cotidie restaurant opens in London and in 2016 the Fourghetti bistro in Bologna.

On television, Barbieri participates in highly successful programs. In addition to being the protagonist of television programs for the Gambero Rosso Channel and collaborator of various radios, he is a judge at Masterchef for all 10 editions of the program, flanked over the years by Carlo Cracco, Joe Bastianich, Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Antonia Klugmann and Giorgio Locatelli. Since 2018, again for Sky, he leads the ‘4 Hotel’ format. He is also the author of numerous books, including ‘Exquisitely gluten-free’ dedicated to gluten-free cooking, and the recent ‘Tomorrow will be more good’, dedicated to recovery in the kitchen.