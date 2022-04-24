Barbra Streisand celebrates her 80th birthday today

He hasn’t been seen much lately. No one knows for sure if it is due to the pandemic or simply due to a distancing that goes beyond the global health context. However, his status as an icon of entertainment has not suffered any deterioration.

Today, Barbra Streisand turns 80 and the truth is that apart from a special edition of People magazine dedicated to her career (actress, singer, director, producer, just to name a few facets), the celebrations (if there are any) will remain in the private context, the same way she has handled much of her life, especially in recent decades.

His most recent appearances have always been linked to his political activism. In 2018 she released the album “Walls”, described as a protest against the administration of former US President Donald Trump, and during the promotion of which she made harsh comments about him. In 2020 he supported the candidacy of Joe Biden and, that same year, it was learned that he had given part of his shares in the Walt Disney company to the daughter of George Floyd, the black man killed by the United States police in 2020.

His social networks remain active, with ecological or political posts -these days he usually refers to the war in Ukraine-, in addition to some promotion of his latest album: “Release me 2″, a compilation of songs recorded in the past and never previously published.

#ReleaseMe2 is finally here! Watch the “Be Aware” lyric video available now, and share what your favorite tracks from the album are💕 https://t.co/kLgnIGwtxi pic.twitter.com/2UHAwXEUWC — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 6, 2021

The name of the artist originally from Brooklyn, New York, is still linked to pop culture. She is mentioned in the recently Oscar-nominated film “Licorice Pizza,” set in 1970s California, in which Bradley Cooper plays hairstylist and producer Jon Peters, Streisand’s partner at the time.

In addition, on March 26, a revival of “Funny Girl” opened on Broadway, the most important role of her career, which transformed her into a theater star at the age of 21, consolidating her successful career as a singer (with, among others, , the theme “People”) and made her jump to the movies and win the first of her two Oscars, for Best Actress in 1969. It is the first time that the production returns to the New York stage in 58 years. The new leading lady is Beanie Feldstein, 28, who recently claimed that Streisand sent her a letter of support when the performances began. And although she did not reveal the content of it, she claimed to have been moved, noting that the message “was everything one would think it would be.”

Today, we celebrate the 80th birthday of the one and only @Barbra Streisand. In 2001, AFI named her the 29th Life Achievement Award honoree. Enjoy this clip from that extraordinary evening honoring a consummate artist. #aflife #Barbra Streisand pic.twitter.com/ODZKupKjgB — AFI (@AmericanFilm) April 24, 2022

In his 60-year career, he has sold 200 million records and has won nine Grammys. Only recently did Mariah Carey surpass her as the most successful singer in history, a title they shared for decades. Her first production, “The Barbra Streisand Album”, is from 1963 and she launched it following the success of her Broadway debut at age 19, in the musical “I Can Get it for you Wholesale”, by 1961.

In his musical productions he achieved creative control from the beginning, something unusual for the time. Then came the phenomenon of “Funny Girl” and her figure became well known. In cinema, he consolidated his icon status with films like “Hello, Dolly!” (1969), “Our Happy Years” (1973) and “A Star Is Born” (1976), which earned him his second Oscar (Best Original Song for “ Evergreen”). He has also directed the films “Yentl” (1983), “The Prince of the Tides” (1991) and “The Mirror Has Two Faces” (1996).

Her last film as an actress was the comedy “The Guilt Trip” (2012), with Seth Rogen. Between 2016 and 2017 her name sounded as part of the cast of a new film version of the musical “Gypsy”, but it was never performed. She was also attached to direct a film about Catherine the Great, starring Keira Knightley, but that too was not made.

Married first to actor Elliott Gould, with whom she had her only son, Jason, today she is with fellow actor James Brolin, whom she married in 1998. For history there are romances with figures such as Don Johnson, André Agassi, Ryan O&apos ;Neal, Liam Neeson and Jon Voight, among others.