Barça and Atlético could fight for one of the stars…

Despite being a key figure for Paris Saint-Germain for several seasons, Ángel Di María would be close to leaving the club. His contract will be without effect in June and the French team would not have the intention of renewing him, so you will have to search for a new destination. The Argentine would be being closely followed by FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

According to ‘TyC Sports’, culés and colchoneros would enter the bid for their services, a signing that in any case would attract a lot of attention given the madridista past of the Argentine, key in the Lisbon final for the tenth orejona of the meringues. Both teams want to get his record for the start of the 2022-23 season, seeking to strengthen his offensive section.

The intention of ‘Fideo’ is to continue in Europe for a few more seasons before crossing the Atlantic again to retire from football in his country. In his contract with PSG there is a renewal clause for one more year, but everything seems to indicate that the board is not up to the task of executing it. His performance has been affected by injuries and the high level of competition in the Parisian squad.

Juventus and Benfica, attentive

Di María has other possible destinations in Italy and Portugal. In principle, the Juventus of Turín could offer him a better project. According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the Italian team would see him as the replacement for Paulo Dybala, who will end up leaving the ‘bianconero’ team next summer. The Italians also have Dembélé and Zaniolo on their agenda, but the priority would be Di María.

The decision of the Argentine remains to be known, who could also return to Benfica, from where he made the leap to Real Madrid. The attacker’s father, Miguel Di María, says he still doesn’t know what his fate will be, but he does know where he wants to retire: “We don’t know what will happen after the middle of the year… I would like him to play one or two more years in Europe and then return to Argentina. He wants to finish his degree in Rosario Central, he already said so. He hopefully he can make it“.