Barça begins its path to ‘tie up’ second place

CHECK HERE THE COMPLETE CLASSIFICATION OF LALIGA SANTANDER 2021-2022

The end of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 is coming and, although Real Madrid has been proclaimed champion and lifted its 35th title, there is still much to be decided in this championship. ANDhe FC Barcelona knows it well, in the quest to ensure their presence in the next Spanish Super Cup and Champions League. This Sunday, they have received RCD Mallorca and have won three gold points to continue in the fight.

The team coached by Xavi Hernández had a quiet game until the 79th minute. The Blaugrana did their homework very quickly with a goal from Memphis Depay in the first half, with a spectacular volley and another from Sergio Busquets from the edge of the box. Ferran Torres and Ronald Araújo also ‘wet’, but both goals were annulled for offside. Raíllo signed the discount to scare us, but finally Barça manages to reach 66 points and return to second position.

First up is Real Madrid who, as of today, have 81 points in the standings and have lifted the LaLiga trophy at the Santiago Bernabéu before a crowd of fans gathered at the Madrid house this Saturday. They thrashed RCD Espanyol (4-0) in a match in which Carlo Ancelotti opted for rotations and unit B responded better than ever.

A brace from Rodrygo and goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema were enough for the match to come when there are still twelve points to play for. It is the only thing that is decided, given the fight for the Champions League, European positions and permanence is ‘on fire’ and at a decisive moment in which each point is worth double and a game is the same as a final.

The Sevilla is in 3rd position with 64 units after drawing the tables against Cádiz this Friday. Julen Lopetegui’s men lost a golden opportunity. Atlético de Madrid, in fourth position, has not taken advantage of this day either. They fell during their visit to San Mamés and their participation in the next Champions League is even more complicated, especially since Real Betis follows very closely in fifth place with 57 units. Behind is Real Sociedad with 56 points after drawing against Rayo (1-1).

Like this it is the rest of the classification of LaLiga

The ‘top 10’ of the LaLiga Santander classification is closed by Villarreal in seventh position with 52 points, ahead of Athletic Bilbao (51), Osasuna (44) and Valencia (43). Rayo Vallecano appears in the middle of the table with 41 units, followed by Celta de Vigo (40), Elche (39), Espanyol (39), Getafe (35), Mallorca (32) and Cádiz, who after their tie at the Sánchez-Pizjuán adds up to 32 points. Finally, Granada (31), Deportivo Alavés (28) and Levante (26) are in the relegation zone.