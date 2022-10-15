Barça changes its sponsor in the Clásico against Real Madrid

The Barça club has announced a change in the advertising of the shirt with which it will play the match against the merengues to pay tribute to the singer Drake in its agreement with Spotify.

Barcelona announced the small change it will make to its face shirt to the Classic who will play against real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday. Taking advantage of the sponsorship agreement between the azulgranas and the music company in streaming Spotify, the elastic culé will not bear the name of said company and what will carry is the logo of the singer Drake.

The last summer Barça announced a commercial agreement with Spotifywhich would become the main advertisement on the Barça shirt and which would also I would give the Camp Nou a last name. This was one of the famous levers of Joan Laporta to be able to undertake the renowned signings that the maximum Blaugrana president wanted to make in order to give Xavi Hernandez a competitive team, although the results in the Champions League They have not been as expected and the more than possible elimination will generate a significant hole in the club’s coffers.

First artist to reach 50 billion views on @Spotify. First artist to be present on the FC Barcelona shirt.

Taking advantage of this sponsorship with the music platform in streaming most famous of the moment, Spotify and Barça have reached an agreement to pay tribute to Canadian rapper Drake being the first to reach 50 billion views. This alliance means that the Catalans will wear the silhouette of an owl on their shirt instead of the name of the company that began sponsoring them this season.

In the official statement issued The Football Club Barcelona to announce this agreement highlights that it may not be the first or the last time that a change of this kind takes place on the t-shirt. Therefore, we will have to wait to see if more agreements arrive from the Barça entity and Spotify to change the usual serigraphy for an icon or logo with which to honor or advertise another artist of worldwide repercussion.

Emulating Atlético

This change in the Barcelona shirt It clearly reminds us of what was experienced at Atlético de Madrid between 2003 and 2005. The mattress club had reached an agreement with the film production company Columbia and the team’s shirt became a real moving billboard, since in each game the advertising was changed depending on the film that was released in theaters and that it belonged to said group.

One of the most remembered designs by fans of the Atletico Madrid It is, without a doubt, the one with the Spiderman logo, which occupied practically the entire shirt. Other films such as Hellboy, Gothika, SWAT or Hitch passed through the red and white elastic and, in addition, acts were carried out with the protagonists posing with the shirts, leaving images such as Will Smith, Halle Berry or Harrison Ford, among others, with the mattress jacket.