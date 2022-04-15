Barça confirms the worst omens about the…

Bad news in the FC Barcelona. This Friday the injury of Pedri, who could only play the first part of the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinal against Eintracht, was announced. The midfielder felt discomfort during the minutes before the break and requested the change once he went to the locker room. Now, the azulgrana club has confirmed the worst.

Minutes after Pedri left the field, Barça confirmed on their social networks that he had some discomfort in the hamstrings of his left thigh, but that the tests he was going to undergo would determine the exact extent of the injury. The medical services, after an exhaustive examination, have concluded that he suffers from a rupture.

“The tests carried out this morning have confirmed that the first team player, Pedri González, has a rupture in the femoral biceps of the left thigh. It is low and its evolution will mark its availability”, has been the statement with which the culé team has confirmed the low of the 19-year-old footballer.

Low important for the Barcelona

The absence of the canary can be decisive in the remainder of the season. Despite being 12 points from the top in the league tournament, the truth is that the team’s aspirations remain intact, although they recognize that they will depend on other results. At the moment, the recovery time has not been revealed, but several media affirm that it will be low for the rest of the season. Xavi Hernández will have to opt for Gavi or Nico to accompany Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets in midfield for the remainder of the campaign.