Barça consumes a new disaster against Rayo; his gambling a caricature, and his bad luck an evidence

Barcelona bleeds badly in an infamous and desperate season finale. The day he played in Frankfurt his leads went out and since then everything has gone from bad to worse. He won with fortune in the Levante field and asking for the time in Anoeta… And between all this he linked three defeats at the Camp Nou. Never seen in the Barça stadium.

Jordi Alba does not hide his frustration after a new defeat for Barcelona at home. LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Eintracht, Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano have consecutively beaten Barça at the Camp Nou, causing Xavi’s team to achieve this negative record. Yes, it is true that the Barça team managed to lose three in a row, but it was at the end of one season and the beginning of the next. They closed the 1997-98 season losing to Betis (1-3) and Salamanca (1-4) and lost the first game, the Super Cup, in the 1998-99 campaign against Mallorca by 0-1. No, however, within ten days, as terrible as historical.

Barça has lost consistency and patience. Worse still, the greatness in their game and the spirit in their stands, where an animation stand stands out, unreservedly praised by Xavi, who dedicates himself to singing and cheering without paying attention to the team’s own game, infecting the rest of the stadium, so busy in protesting the arbitration as in despising the rival (he took over Rayo like days before with Cádiz) and even remembering Real Madrid… That’s how Barcelona is.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

That the arbitration was not friendly is true. That in the 89th minute Gavi suffered more than a penalty is also true… That Barcelona has to cling to these circumstances when facing a rival like Rayo is little more than a joke, a bad joke.

The Madrid team, excellent in the first round and collapsed in the second until they beat Espanyol in Cornellá, had only won once at the Camp Nou (22 years ago) and only had to finish once between sticks to get it again. From the 10th minute to the 100th, the Barça game was a disaster, their play a caricature and their bad luck, also, evidence.

Fallen into an endless nightmare… Barça is clamoring to reach the end of the season in the best possible way. Ensuring a Champions position, even if it is still second. This is how the club is. On the verge of a nervous breakdown.