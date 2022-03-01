Barça could ‘please’ Dembélé by changing the conditions…

Ousmane Dembele He was the protagonist of one of the novels of the winter market. With a contract that ends this summer, FC Barcelona has tried to renew him on several occasions, but the refusal of the Frenchman’s environment has made any negotiation uphill. Moussa Sissoko, his agent, has imposed millionaire conditions to secure a good transfer bonus and a two-figure annual salary that would be well above what the club can offer.

However, and despite the fact that Barça has withdrawn its offer, the possibility that the talks between both parties will return is more than possible. And it is that the sporting moment that the team is going through under the orders of Xavi Hernández is optimal, and it has also benefited Dembélé himself, who has had outstanding performances since his return from the mandatory veto imposed by the entity in the first days of February.

Now, according to the newspaper ‘SPORT’, Barcelona could offer him a new renewal offer in the coming weeks. Of course, there must first be an approach by the forward’s representatives, who has also said publicly that he wants to bring positions closer together and sign a new link with the Blaugrana. At first, the proposal would be for a maximum of two years, and thus the future of the winger would not be completely committed to the club. However, it is also necessary that you reduce your multimillion dollar claims and assimilate the financial problems.

In the locker room they talk about the comfort that the ‘Mosquito’ has with his teammates and with life in Catalonia. The coach’s new project is getting stronger and stronger this would be the main reason why Vernon’s man would want to continue wearing the Barça shirt. Now, it is Ousmane’s turn to make a move to force his representatives to start talks again and lower their demands to reach a reasonable agreement.

Xavi is the key

The coach has been fundamental in the continuity of ‘Dembouz’. For the one from Terrassa, he can be one of the best in the world in his position and has kept him as a key player in the development of his new game plan. Xavi knows that he is a player with a lot of potential and is the main supporter of his renewal. The relationship between the two was never broken despite leaving him out in several commitmentsand can be the main mediator to ensure that it continues in the next season.